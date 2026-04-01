by Matt Agorist

Hello, fellow free thinkers. Here is another weekly rant from yours truly. Watching the overt gaslighting and shameless self-promotion from the Trump administration — while Americans are being crushed — could be depressing and cause one to be black-pilled. But that Nihilism garbage is for the weak.



I see this as a reason for optimism. The Empire is dying. People are furious that prices are skyrocketing, and instead of addressing this, Trump is putting his name on money!

Nothing screams “thriving republic” quite like a politician autographing the fiat currency his government is actively inflating into oblivion. Am I Right?

Now, Washington has quite literally resorted to bread and circuses, but it’s mostly just a clown show!

I see more and more people waking up to this every day. You have to be blind not to see this facade for what it is. And this awakening gives me hope, and I hope it gives you hope too.

Read my full breakdown below.

Peace!

The legendary French queen Marie Antoinette never actually told the starving peasants to eat cake, but the modern-day ruling class in Washington is currently shouting it through a taxpayer-funded megaphone. As Americans watch their purchasing power evaporate and the threat of global conflict climb, the Trump administration has responded not with relief, but with a series of high-gloss, ego-driven distractions that would make a Roman Emperor blush. It is a grotesque display of vanity, operating under the guise of American exceptionalism while the working class foots the bill.

The latest slap in the face came as the Treasury Department announced that for the first time in 165 years, a sitting president’s signature will appear on U.S. paper currency. Treasury officials praised the move as a way to recognize “historic achievements,” while the actual achievement most Americans are feeling is a crippling spike in natural gas costs and grocery prices that refuse to stabilize. To brand the very notes that are losing value by the hour is to literally sign the receipt for the theft of the American worker’s labor through the hidden tax of inflation.

While you struggle to decide between filling the gas tank or the fridge, the White House is busy transforming the South Lawn into a cage-fighting arena. The administration’s plans for “UFC Freedom 250″—a massive MMA event scheduled to coincide with the President’s 80th birthday—is the bread and circuses strategy in its absolute purest form. The state provides a 60-million-dollar taxpayer-subsidized circus because it can no longer afford to let you have the bread.

The gaslighting extends far beyond the cage, bleeding directly into the geopolitical arena where the drums of war with Iran are beating louder by the day. The administration claims to be the vanguard of peace, yet continuously moves the machinery of empire into position, violating the core tenets of the Constitution while demanding blind patriotism. They want you distracted by a gold coin with a politician’s face on it so you won’t ask why the blood of America’s youth is being prepped for the altar of the military-industrial complex.

In a futile attempt to maintain this illusion, the establishment’s favorite conservative echo chambers have shifted into overdrive, acting as full-time stenographers for the State. Outlets like Fox News, Newsmax, and Newsweek are bending over backward to paint a picture of a savior president, peddling the absolute fiction that the “MAGA” base is unified in complete lockstep behind these neoconservative foreign policy disasters. It is a coordinated media campaign designed to isolate and silence any genuine anti-war dissent from within the right.

But that carefully constructed facade is already cracking under the weight of its own hypocrisy. You only have to look at the recent uproar at CPAC, where the mere mention of impeachment drew cheers from a crowd that the media insists is the president’s most loyal vanguard. Voices across the true liberty movement, highlighted by independent commentators and publications like The American Conservative, are exposing the reality that the anti-war right is entirely fed up with being sold out to defense contractors.

These people are getting so desperate to control the narrative and keep the gas lamp lit that they launched an official “White House App” to feed you push-notifications about a booming economy and other deceitful pro-Trump slop. It is attempting to build a digital panopticon to bypass independent media and drown out the reality of utility shut-offs and foreign intervention. The state is showing you exactly who they are—a collection of actors obsessed with their own reflection while the audience starves and the world burns.

The answer is not to wait for a different administrator to take the wheel of the war machine. There is no voting your way out of this mess. It is time we stop recognizing their authority to create this dumpster fire altogether. As the ruling class signs its name to your stolen wealth and demands your applause for their wars, the only viable path forward is absolute financial and social autonomy. We strip them of their power the moment we stop participating in their circuses and start building parallel systems they cannot control.

Fortunately, the sheer desperation of their propaganda proves they are terrified of a populace that is rapidly waking up to the grift. Every time the establishment rolls out another taxpayer-funded distraction, thousands more see the cage for what it is and begin quietly opting out. That peaceful, voluntary rebellion is already happening all around us, and it is the one thing their trillions in stolen wealth can never stop.

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