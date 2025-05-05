The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Hilbert
8h

None of the crap we've seen deserves the term "intelligence". All "AI" are just mathematical equasions that are seemingly random. ChatGPT and other generative models 'guess' the most probably next word. Be it textual (LLMs), images, video, etc.

Companies will make a frankenstein of classical computing tech and "AI" and call it AGI. Sure, some of it is useful as tools. And the dangers are most definitely real. We're seeing the problem, namely AI slop and bots on the internet, unfolding already. I wonder what the solution 'they' will offer is (probably something like Digital ID to access the internet or other Agenda 21/30 horseshit)

Metta Zetty
4h

The attempts to achieve AGI are actually stalling out. When OpenAI tried to move beyond simply predicting the next word by adding "reasoning" capability, the AI began hallucinating more than ever: https://bra.in/9p7WWJ

> AI Insights: https://bra.in/6vPkRJ

> AI is Dumb: https://bra.in/4pRx4x

> AI Reasoning: https://bra.in/5jLyAY

> AI Limitations: https://bra.in/7jkdyZ

> AI will never be conscious: https://bra.in/5jQemm

