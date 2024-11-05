By Fayha Shalash in Ramallah, occupied Palestine and Mera Aladam in Kuala Lumpur

Armed Israeli settlers launched a wave of attacks on Palestinian properties in several areas of the occupied West Bank overnight, torching homes, vehicles and olive trees.

More than 20 vehicles were targeted in the central West Bank city of al-Bireh on Sunday night, in what has been described online as a "pogrom", with most set ablaze and left smouldering wrecks.

Video footage posted online showed Palestinians attempting to put out fires enveloping buildings and cars, and roads left charred the morning after.

According to local news agency Wafa, the settlers opened fire at civil defence search-and-rescue workers attempting to extinguish the flames.

Settlers later set fire to a parking lot and scrawled offensive graffiti on walls in the nearby town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, before fleeing.

Mohammed Amr, a resident of the area, told Middle East Eye that he woke up at 3.15am to odd noises near the building where he lives. Looking out the window, he saw a group of people pouring flammable material and burning vehicles.

“The settlers infiltrated from the Beit El settlement and came through the military checkpoint that separates it from the city of al-Bireh. Then they walked through the agricultural lands to reach the buildings adjacent to it, where I saw at least eight to ten settlers,” he said.

According to Amr, the settlers attempted to storm a home, but Palestinian residents gathered to prevented them, so they withdrew to Beit El. "Our situation is like all Palestinian cities that are exposed to settler terrorism,” he said.

Al-Bireh Mayor Robin al-Khatib described the event as dangerous, especially since it is the first time that such a large number of vehicles was burned.

“The arrival of settlers to residential buildings and burning their surroundings is a dangerous indicator of the possibility of them reaching the heart of al-Bireh or Ramallah and carrying out larger attacks,” he told MEE.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the attack. In a post on X it blamed the "protection and immunity granted by the Israeli political leadership" and the "international failure to halt genocide" in Gaza for the aggression.

Hamas called for escalation against settlers, saying Palestinians should confront them with "all means of resistance" following the attack.

Settler attacks continued into Monday morning and were reported across the West Bank.

Olive groves attacked

A clip circulating online showed confrontations between settlers and Palestinians in the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

A man in the video describes how Israelis burnt Palestinian land, olive trees and two houses, and said someone had been kidnapped by the settlers. Middle East Eye has been unable to confirm the claim.

Mahmoud Motan, a resident of Burqa, told MEE that a major settler attack targeted the village from three directions. He said they torched dozens of olive trees, which he noted were hundreds of years old and therefore older than Israel itself.

Several Palestinians who tried to confront the attack were beaten by settlers and were wounded by rocks they threw.

Armed settlers also obstructed firemen from accessing the burning agricultural lands, causing the flames to spread widely.

An hour into the attack, the Israeli army stormed the village and arrested two young Palestinians under the pretext of confronting the settler attack.

In Qusra, south of Nablus, settlers flooded in under the protection of Israeli soldiers, forcing Palestinian inhabitants to leave and preventing farmers from picking olives, Wafa reported.

The olive harvest season in the West Bank has been subject to repeated attacks by settlers and Israeli forces. Several areas of Hebron have witnessed raids and attacks on olive pickers, with one case of attempted burglary of a car reported in Yatta.

Hours after the attack on al-Bireh, the Israeli army stormed the area and raided several homes, including Amr's house, and confiscated surveillance recordings.

“The army is trying to show us that it will investigate, but as with all attacks against Palestinians, nothing happens. Settlers don’t enter the Palestinian areas without the cover of the Israeli army,” Amr said.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.