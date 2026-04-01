The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Jessica's avatar
Jessica
5d

Simple solution - stop using the surveillance devices.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
5d

Parents don’t need this. Just provide a user friendly APP that blocks specific content from children. I’m sure it already exists, but I don’t have young kids anymore. Parents can block their kid’s phone access themselves, as they choose. Governments need to stop imposing on individual rights.

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