by Information Liberation and James Li

James Li exposed the authoritarian reality behind the ADL’s facade, moving from Jonathan Greenblatt’s admission of a 24/7 FBI-coordinated surveillance network to the infiltration of AI models and Evangelical curricula, ultimately revealing how the tax-exempt non-profit has morphed into a hostile intelligence apparatus prioritizing foreign interests over American civil liberties. Greenblatt said that the ADL is working with OpenAI, Alphabet (Google), Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft and more to influence large language models (LLMs) in AI to be pro-Israel. He also revealed that the ADL trains over 20,000 American police officers per year.

More clips provided by Information Liberation:

Greenblatt says they’re monitoring the DSA, anti-war activists, pro-Palestine groups, “right-wing extremists,” political Islamists, Christian nationalists, and others.

“And then we train. We’re the largest trainer of law enforcement in America—extremism and hate,” Greenblatt adds. “We train 20,000 officers every year to keep our community safe.”

The Anti-Defamation League is writing Sunday school curriculum for Hispanic evangelical churches as part of a “partnership” with the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt reveals.

“We have roughly 2,000 active synagogues in America. There are 42,000 active Hispanic evangelical churches,” Greenblatt tells an LA synagogue. “Right now, the ADL is co-writing Sunday school curriculum with them. Right now, the ADL is working on joint lobby days with them.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says every anti-Semitism complaint filed with the ADL is now immediately scanned by their “AI systems” to see if there’s a “litigation opportunity” they can forward to their network of some “50,000 lawyers.”

“Last year, in partnership with Gibson Dunn, we created something called the Legal Action Network,” Greenblatt tells a gathering at a synagogue in LA. “We’ve assembled 50 of the top law firms in the US to create a pro bono coterie of literally like 50,000 lawyers.”

“And so now when you enter in an incident at ADL, it instantly gets evaluated by our AI systems. Is there a litigation opportunity? And we feed it to the lawyers to evaluate and to find someone to take the case.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, while speaking before an LA synagogue, suggests he’s helping people “behind the scenes” to “take down” Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Hasan Piker.

“I need people on the right to take down Tucker Carlson—so I’m trying to help Ted Cruz,” Greenblatt reveals. “I need people on the right to take down Nick Fuentes—so I’m trying to help people like Ben [Shapiro].”

He says he’s doing the “same thing on the left.”

The ADL removed the video from their website after InformationLiberation posted clips exposing the ADL for surveilling Americans, censorship, training US police forces, and suggesting that the the ADL is helping people “behind the scenes” to “take down” Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Hasan Piker.

