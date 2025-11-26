The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Fritz Freud
ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!

Antropic uses 2GW.

That means for Antropic alone we have to built 250 Nuclear Powerplants alone.

A Nuclear Powerplant produces 8MW max.

How is this cheap or feasable?

AI uses drinking water for cooling.

AI poisons the water land and Air and creates a low level vibration that makes people sick.

Did you calculate this?

I SMELL A RAT!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/psaicopaths-aicopaths-aideologists

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/flogging-a-dead-horse

