The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
Guidothekp's avatar
Guidothekp
1h

Claude is the ultimate middle child craving for attention. Until recently it was the only one with these strange stories. Then we find that Anthropic lawyers used hallucinated references -- talk about eating one's dog food.

At this point, Anthropic seems to be ripe grounds for hallucinations. It is almost like one is listening to a software developer describe the capabilities of his software platform in a bated breath while sipping coffee on University Drive in Palo Alto, CA.

I have noticed that after this story came out, OpenAI came out with its own copy cat version. Apparently, o4 (or whatever it is they are shilling) refused to turn off power and open the Bay doors to allow ventilation or something.

