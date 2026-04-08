by Brian Wang

Anthropic signed a new agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity that we expect to come online starting in 2027. This significant expansion of their compute infrastructure will power our frontier Claude models and help us serve extraordinary demand from customers worldwide.

The run-rate revenue has now surpassed $30 billion—up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025. When we announced our Series G fundraising in February, we shared that over 500 business customers were each spending over $1 million on an annualized basis. Today that number exceeds 1,000, doubling in less than two months.

The vast majority of the new compute will be sited in the United States, making this partnership a major expansion of our November 2025 commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening American computing infrastructure.

Anthropic revenue (annualized):

– January 2025: $1B

– May: $3B

– June: $4B

– August: $5B

– October: $7B

– December: $8B to $10B

-February 2026: $14B

-March 2026: $19B

-April 2026: $30B

Screenshot

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.