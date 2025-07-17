By Press Release via X.AI

The General Services Administration (GSA) was the first target for Elon Musk when DOGE was getting started, where one of his lieutenants is still in charge of the AI/Tech center. Clever, Elon. Now the GSA is the hub for all future sales to all government agencies, including the Department of Defense. But wait, there’s more… Grok for Government will be available to every government entity in America, including states and cities. Buckle up, America! ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

Today, we’re proud to announce Grok For Government – a suite of frontier AI products available to United States Government customers.

xAI’s mission is to create and propagate AI tools to assist humanity in our quest for understanding and knowledge. Supporting the critical missions of the United States Government is a key part of this mission – bringing the best tools and technologies available in the commercial world to our hard-working public servants.

Americans have led the world through all of society’s great technological innovations, and AI will be no exception. xAI is proud to continue this legacy – which is why we are the only company building on this legacy here in the US and turning shovels into tokens.

Under the umbrella of Grok For Government, we will be bringing all of our world-class AI tools to federal, local, state, and national security customers. These customers will be able to use the Grok family of products to accelerate America – from making everyday government services faster and more efficient to using AI to address unsolved problems in fundamental science and technology.

This includes frontier AI like Grok 4, our latest and most advanced model so far, which brings strong reasoning capabilities with extensive pretraining models. Our government partnerships will also bring to bear tools like Deep Search, Tool Use, and more integrations – all of which are industry-leading commercial products.

We’ve been engaging closely with innovators and leaders in the government to make sure that our offerings are able to deliver the capabilities we need. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will be making some unique capabilities available to our government customers, including:

Custom models for national security and critical science applications available to specific customers.

Forward Deployed Engineering and Implementation Support, with USG cleared engineers

Custom AI-powered applications to accelerate use cases in healthcare, fundamental science, and national security, to name a few examples

Models soon available in classified and other restricted environments Partnerships with xAI to build custom versions for specific mission sets



We are especially excited to announce two important milestones for our US Government business – a new $200M ceiling contract with the US Department of Defense, alongside our products being available to purchase via the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule. This allows every federal government department, agency, or office, to access xAI’s frontier AI products.

America is the world leader in AI, and this is in no small part due to a tradition of innovation and strong investments in engineering and science. We’re excited to contribute back to the country that made xAI uniquely possible here.

