A new documentary, An Inconvenient Study, which just won Best Film at the Malibu Film Festival, is shaking the vaccine industry to its very core.

The film centers on what may be the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study ever conducted, tracking 18,468 children over a ten-year period within the Henry Ford Health System. According to the data, unvaccinated children were found to be significantly healthier than their vaccinated counterparts — a finding that challenges mainstream assumptions about vaccine safety and public health.

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Nearly six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were ZERO cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion is devastating. It states: “[I]n contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

BUT… the study was never published.

Why?

Dr. Marcus Zervos led the study, but he decided not to publish it revealing on a hidden camera that while the methodology and conclusions were solid: “publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Aria Morgan from the Free Now Foundation Breaks Down the Details

The filmmakers — and ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), whose lead attorney Aaron Siri first brought the study to light during recent U.S. Senate hearings — argue that the study’s suppression was intentional, because the results were too inconvenient for the medical-industrial complex to digest. From this perspective, the film paints a damning picture of institutional censorship and scientific gatekeeping. Henry Ford Health, on the other hand when pressed to publish it, now publicly claims the study was methodologically flawed. In a cease-and-desist letter, they argue that the unvaccinated sample size was small, and the two groups were not properly matched. According to their statement, the unvaccinated children in the study were disproportionately white, male, born with fewer complications, and came from different socioeconomic backgrounds — making it, in their words, “an apples-to-oranges comparison.” However, a re-analysis controlled for the fewer office visits among the unvaccinated. It verified the overall results. Fair enough. Scientific rigor and methodological integrity matter. But the deeper question — and the one this film dares to ask — is why these kinds of studies are so rare to begin with. If the data was flawed, why not publish and debate it transparently? Why bury it? The origin of the study is just as compelling as its findings. In 2016, journalist and The HighWire host Del Bigtree publicly challenged Zervos to conduct a gold-standard vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study. He accepted — reportedly confident it would debunk Bigtree’s claims. The result? A study that supports, rather than contradicts, what many parents and practitioners in the medical freedom movement have observed anecdotally for years: unvaccinated children often have lower rates of chronic illness. The film masterfully weaves hidden camera footage, archival documents, and expert testimony to expose not just a buried study, but a deeper crisis: the erosion of trust in public health. It challenges the viewer to reconsider what “science” really means when open inquiry is punished, when dissent is silenced, and when data is only valid if it reinforces the dominant narrative.

While this is the largest study ever done on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, it isn’t the first. The health freedom community has known that “vaccines” have been causing neurological issues and adverse effects for decades and has been pressuring the NIH, CDC and FDA to do a large vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study for just as long. The agencies, which get BILLIONS of tax-slave dollars for just this kind of research, have refused.

The heads of these regulatory agencies routinely move from their government posts where they have refused to actually study the issue, to multi-millions dollar positions with the vaccine manufacturers immediately upon retiring from “public service”.

Julie Gerberding, top left in the above image, was CDC Director from 2002-2009, She then joined Merck in January 2010 as President of Merck Vaccines. Her estimated annual compensation at Merck: approximately $2.5 million. She sold Merck shares worth $2.3 million in 2015. Served as Independent Director at Merck partner Cerner Corp in 2021, earning $328,535 ($78,500 in cash, $250,035 in other compensation. Estimated net worth: Approximately $13.5 million (as reported in 2020.)

In The Liberator, our uncensorable flashdrive (and free Dropboxes) with evidence of “government” illegitimacy and corruption, we have the RFK Jr. Deadly Immunity article from Rolling Stone Magazine, where he breaks down the evidence that the CDC knew about “vaccines” causing autism and neurological issues as early as June 2000 after transcripts (also archived in The Liberator) and testimony from the CDC’s Simpsonwood Meetings came out.

The Simpsonwood meeting, which convened June 7-8th, 2000, brought together top officials from the CDC, FDA, WHO and vaccine manufacturers to discuss a study by CDC epidemiologist Thomas Verstraeten’s showing a connection between “vaccines” containing the alleged mercury-based preservative Thimerosal and autism and neurological issues. Instead of warning the public, the officials discussed how to hide and obfuscate the data.

Verstraeten was given a position with vaccine maker Glaxo Smith Kline, he massaged the numbers from the original study, the CDC claimed the original study was an error, and the results were swept under the carpet. Even with massive numbers of perfectly healthy children suffering full blown autism and neurological issues immediately after receiving vaccinations.

I believe the organized crime system behind “government” is brain damaging the population with mandatory “vaccines,” fluoride in drinking water, toxic herbicides and pesticides, and environmental toxins such as BPA/BPS in everything from can-linings to plastic bottles to cash register receipts so the popualtion can be dumbed down and tax farmed for trillions of dollars. They are partnered with a pharmaceutical companies, and the regulatory agencies that have been captured by the industry, who are creating lifetime illnesses through vaccination where they then sell BILLIONS in treatments for the damage caused.

The doctors and hospitals like the Henry Ford Health Care System are kept in line and “willfully ignorant” by a combination of obviously fake “tobacco science” from the corrupt regulatory agencies, control of medical education by the AMA which has a monopoly on the licensure of medical schools, and the profit motive of pediatricians which make a fortune both selling vaccines AND being compensated by cartel health providers for achieving a certain percentage of the kids in their practice being vaccinated. The organized crime media keeps the evidence off the news and out of the papers by the threat of pharmaceutical companies pulling their advertising.

Get the Full Henry Ford Study Here and Download the PDF from the Vaccines Folder in The Liberator

UPI Reporter Dan Olmstead’s 2005 Investigation into Autism in the Amish

Dan visited every hospital, doctor and church in Amish PA and found, essentially, the only Amish kids that have full spectrum autism were either vaccinated oR adopted by the Amish after they had already been vaccinated.

Counterpunch Article on the Investigation

Steve Kirsch's Testimony on their investigation into the Amish

BOOK: “Vax-Unvax” Peer Reviewed Data Proves Unvaccinated Children Remain Far Healthier Than Those Vaccinated by Dr. Brian Hooker

Generation Rescue’s 2007 Survey of Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinted Children in California and Oregon that found:

All vaccinated boys, compared to unvaccinated boys:

-Vaccinated boys were 155% more likely to have a neurological disorder (RR 2.55)

-Vaccinated boys were 224% more likely to have ADHD (RR 3.24)

-Vaccinated boys were 61% more likely to have autism (RR 1.61)

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2(2), November 15, 2022 Page 670

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/40

Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death:Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated

By Joy Garner

Founder of the Control Group,

https://www.thecontrolgroup.org

The Control Group Data - Summary Slides

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/365417868_Health_versus_Disorder_Disease_and_Death_Unvaccinated_Persons_Are_Incommensurably_Healthier_than_Vaccinated

