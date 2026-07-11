Image Credits: ChatGPT for TechCrunch

By Connie Loizos, TechCrunch

There’s something almost too perfect about this one, via Bloomberg. Lyzr, a three-year-old, Jersey City, New Jersey, startup that helps enterprises build AI agents, used its own AI agent to raise its own round. The system, SivaClaw, reportedly fielded questions from more than 130 investors, drafted investment memos, and even tracked which slides backers lingered on.

It basically ran point on the startup’s $100 million Series B (at a roughly $500 million valuation) while proving that the product actually works. It’s hard to imagine a cleaner sales pitch.

But the most telling detail, per Bloomberg’s retelling, is how little legwork was involved. Lyzr told the outlet it pulled in $400 million in interest from Silicon Valley, the Middle East, and financial-sector investors without a founder ever needing to fly out and do the traditional laps up and down Sand Hill Road for coffee meetings and warm intros. That may be the real story of this go-go moment: There’s so much capital chasing AI bets that startup founders with traction barely have to leave their desks to raise nine figures.

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