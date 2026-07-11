The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7h

I lost my first Roth IRA in 2000 when the tech bubble burst.

The NC State government has huge "dumb money" bets on two AI companies:

Anthropic with it's sketchy IPO and the Italian acquisition/layoff company Bending Spoons.

I wonder if any State employees who are paying attention would support these positions that are putting their retirement pensions at extreme risk? In 2025, the NC Pension Fund was $16 Billion of the total NC state total completely unexplained debt of $55 Billion.

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