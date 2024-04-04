By Marcus Lu

America’s Top Companies by Revenue (1994 vs. 2023)

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

A lot has changed since the 1990s, especially in the business world.

To highlight these changes, we’ve visualized the top 10 U.S. companies by revenue, in both 1994 and 2023. Figures for 1994 were sourced from the American Business History Center, while 2023 figures come from the latest Fortune 500 ranking.

Note that 1994 figures were not adjusted for inflation, but we’ll get to that further below.

Based on this data, we can see that today’s top 10 list looks very different from what it used to.

Remembering the Nineties

Before Big Tech, the Big Three automakers dominated the American business landscape (Chrysler ranked 11th in 1994, just behind Philip Morris).

Speaking of Philip Morris, the company is now known as Altria following a major 2003 rebranding. The change was made due to the company’s diversification outside of tobacco.

Another big change that has occurred since 1994 is the merger of Exxon and Mobil, currently known as ExxonMobil. It’s interesting to note that ExxonMobil is just one of two companies still in the top 10 today (the other being Walmart).

Inflation-Adjusted Figures

Based on U.S. CPI data, the inflation rate from 1994 to 2023 is approximately 105.6%.

See below for the inflation adjusted revenue figures of 1994’s top 10 companies.

Even after accounting for inflation, the biggest companies of 1994 are still far behind when it comes to revenue.

One interesting takeaway is Walmart’s growth over this roughly three-decade period. Not only is Walmart currently the world’s biggest company by revenue, it’s also America’s biggest employer.

View Source

The Daily Digest Offer – Get Access to Our Once-Per-Day E-mail Digest of the Daily News PLUS Perks!

Sample Issue - Here

Go paid at the $5 a month level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level, Get the Daily Digest and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

Reminder: If you are a paid subscriber to ANY Art of Liberty Substack You Get a Subscription to the Daily Digest for FREE! E-mail Info@ArtOfLiberty.org and we will set you up!

Pro Tip: Subscribing to our important news feed at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com will get you access to most pay-walled content AND the Daily News DIGEST!

FAQ: If you subscribe to multiple Substacks can you get the perks again? Yes!