The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Danny Llamas
6h

The government that kept the border open and let all the illegal immigrants in without discrimination, race, creed or color or criminal background whatever this is exactly what they wanted and they knew you would say this. You scream about the border closing you scream about the border opening can’t make up your mind. This is exactly what they want. Chaos in multiplexing mode.

Guido
3h

This, this IS the Cloward-Piven strategy for communist takeover.

Massive overwhelming of those offices and services whose purpose is to assist AMERICANS, NOT CRIMIGRANTS with assistance regarding social-services and other issues is their goal. Why are they having our rights assumed to be theirs? They don't live here, this is my house, not yours.

More importantly, why are journalists who should know better railing against this system that is our only hope as a Nation, to reclaim America for Americans? I'm guessing the authors know more about Cloward-Piven than I do, so what am I to suspect?

Don't discuss their criminal record when their very first act as a wannabe American is to violate our laws, a very important law in fact. They are already criminals, "crimigrants" to be exact.

I'm sorry these functionally illiterate people live in a country that hates them, but they can't live here. Better get to work making their home work for them, 'cause this one ain't gonna do it.

They need to STFU with the whining and GTFOH. If they won't leave when told, whatever comes next is up to them.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

