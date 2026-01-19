The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
2h

The Big Corporate carriers (UPS, Fedex, etc.) made on-line tools to allow the importers to pass the tariff fees and other "landed costs" on to the retail purchaser directly - without telling them what those charges would be.

I just experienced this with a $40 price hike to cover the tariff if I wanted to take possession of my order - that would be transported to me by UPS. What this does do, is drives the customer to source with made in the USA businesses. I will not purchase through an importer again and I let them know how disrespectful and cowardly passing their landed cost on to me actually was...

The company that did this to me knew how much the tariff was going to be. But they didn't want to put it in their sale price like they normally would, because then nobody would buy their product.

It was incredibly wrong for the carriers to digitallly streamline moving the trariff charges off the importer's landed cost profile, and onto the retail purchaser without even having the courtesy to estimate what the final price hike would be. So now it is up to the purchasers to walk away from all of this if they possibly can... and refuse to deal with foreign or US importers who do this.

Fritz Freud
5h

The costs of any action always lies with the consumer.

Actually the costs for products go up.

Costs for Transport.

And Inflation.

So the costs of Tarim's are actually triple that what we been told.

And the cost of the study of the think tank?`

Yep... that also goes to the customer.

so the actual costs of them tariffs are 400% higher than you been told.

Donald Hitler... president of the people... if the people are Jews.

Selling cancer as the cure.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/politicians-on-the-lie-detector-and

