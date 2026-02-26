The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
5h

I've never been a fan of running away from the sinking ship which I was all too happy to roll around in its clover in its heyday. Rather, Americans could show the world how to bring your country back from the brink, rather than run like frightened rats. I'm staying here and fixin it. If we don't look for a solution-- and put it into action, then the world over, people are going to be fleeing one thing or another. What is needed desperately is to stay put and work together in the shared interest call "our country". It all starts from America. What America does the world follows - that's why the world is falling apart. We have a perfect opportunity at this time juncture to change the entire face of the world as we show it can be done. We are learning as we go, we need to be nimble now and we're capable of that and much more. Bring our troops home, stop killing our own kind, get off polytics, start our own systems, get off theirs, incrementally perhaps but starting from TODAY. Work out how you can get off their systems and that will make you look for better ones. Necessity is the mother of invention. We could start citing a cyclical calendar along with the Roman calendar in a dramatic display of our audacity to take our time back. Why are we taking on empire's time template when we always have a choice? Everything that is happening is to nudge us towards evolving. Humans are different from the animals because we have choice. Possibly unlimited choice. So long as we know the sublime telemetry. Every time we use the viper's money, we are investing in entropy, meaning we make the dark energies stronger. Every time we censor, delete or ban someone we are making the dark energies stronger.

Go run from your country, I call it cowardice. Applauding those who choose to stay and fix it.

And it is not a hard task. Running away never solved anything.

Reply
Share
Uncleted's avatar
Uncleted
5h

Good Riddance

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture