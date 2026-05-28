The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Grocery stores didn't even exist until after 1945. We can grow our own. Farmmatch.com for everyone who can drive to farms to get real food. Every home with a back yard can build a green house and learn to make it produce a LOT. The shit in the grocery stores is toxic anyway.

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