by Tyler Durden

The Biden-Harris administration's 'America Last' policies have left the country vulnerable. Between draining the strategic petroleum reserve, sending hundreds of billions in cash and equipment to Ukraine (such as electrical transformers that are now needed for Hurricane Helene), and FEMA spending $640 million to help migrants, the agency tasked with emergency preparedness is now 'broke,' and doesn't have enough money to get through hurricane season which typically lasts through November.

The agency is being stretched as it works with states to assess damage from Hurricane Helene and delivers meals, water, generators and other critical supplies. The storm struck Florida last week, then plowed through several states in the Southeast, flooding towns and killing more than 160 people.

Mayorkas was not specific about how much additional money the agency may need, but his remarks on Air Force One underscored concerns voiced by President Joe Biden and some lawmakers earlier this week that Congress may need to pass a supplemental spending bill this fall to help states with recovery efforts.

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting," said Mayorkas, adding "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season."

And while the administration sends billions more to Ukraine, VP Kamala Harris has offered a laughable $750 in FEMA relief for hurricane victims.

Lets check in on our government:



Biden announced a new $2.4B aid package to Ukraine last week while Kamala announced today that victims of Hurricane Helene will get a mere $750.



Oh, and FEMA doesn't have enough money to make it through hurricane season yet spent $640M on… pic.twitter.com/otIebCIidC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2024 So far this year, the United States has given:



- $24,400,000,000 to Ukraine.

- $11,300,000,000 to Israel.

- $1,950,000,000 to Ethiopia.

- $1,600,000,000 to Jordan.

- $1,400,000,000 to Egypt.

- $1,100,000,000 to Afghanistan.

- $1,100,000,000 to Somalia.

- $1,000,000,000 to… — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) October 3, 2024 In almost one week, the Biden-Harris administration approved:



- $8.7 billion in military aid for Israel

- $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

- $567 million in military support for Taiwan



- $750 one time emergency assistance payment for American victims of Hurricane Helene… pic.twitter.com/kr3fioFZ3Z — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 2, 2024

Basically:

As journalist Breanna Morello notes, "Days before Hurricane Helene, the media was helping Democrats push for more FEMA funding," but "FEMA funds are being abused and given to illegal aliens."

Yesterday I exclusively reported that the federal and state government has abandoned Americans in North Carolina.



People keep asking me WHY.



Days before Hurricane Helene, the media was helping Democrats push for more FEMA funding.



FEMA funds are being abused and given to… pic.twitter.com/QRTigcR0i8 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 3, 2024

"Communities were wiped off the map," said North Carolina governor, Roy Cooper, at a Tuesday press conference.

As American Greatness notes further;

Mayorkas made his comments as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris traveled to the Southeast for photo ops amid the devastation left in the storm’s wake.

Harris visited Augusta, Georgia, one of the cities hit hardest by Hurricane, two days after Trump, along with Christian evangelist Franklin Graham’s relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, surveyed the damage in Valdosta, Georgia, and passed out truckloads of supplies. During her stop, Harris announced that FEMA would provide whopping $750 in relief funds for people who have immediate needs.

As of April, more than $174 billion in American tax dollars have been appropriated to assist Ukraine. A total of $640.9 million has been spent to feed, clothe and house noncitizens.

Congress recently provided $20 billion in funding to FEMA’s disaster relief fund as part of a short-term government spending bill to fund the government through Dec. 20, according to the AP. The bill reportedly “gave FEMA flexibility to draw on the money more quickly as needed.”

Mayorkas claimed Wednesday that FEMA has been able to meet the immediate needs of Americans in communities devastated by the hurricane, however according to multiple reports, the federal government has offered little to no help.

According to independent journalist Breanna Morello, the Biden-Harris regime and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) are refusing to deploy search and rescue teams to help Americans trapped after Hurricane Helene.

These teams have been in the area since Sunday, but have not been granted authorization to rescue anyone.

“They’re waiting to get authorization through Title 10,” Morello reported on X Wednesday.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE🚨



Our government is refusing to rescue Americans trapped in North Carolina.



The Biden-Harris regime and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper are REFUSING to deploy search and rescue teams to help Americans TRAPPED after Hurricane Helene.



These teams have been in the… pic.twitter.com/tXhdnWOG7y — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 2, 2024

Title 10 of the United States Code covers roles, missions, and organization of the United States Armed Forces, and establishes the legal basis for the Department of Defense.

“For some reason that’s not coming down,” she said.

If you want to dig deeper into this egregious misuse of American taxpayer funds, click into the thread below:

/2 The Shelter and Services Program is designed to exclusively provide shelter and services to illegal aliens.



Over $1 BILLION in taxpayer dollars have been allocated between FY2023 and FY2024. pic.twitter.com/2JksdA2U1D — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the propaganda wing of the Democrat party is doing it's thing...

Continue reading...

