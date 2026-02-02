The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Fritz Freud
33m

Sam Altman introduced eye scan with World coin.

Elon Musk laced the Vaxx Jabs with Neural Lace Nanotech.

Gates and others working on a Genetic Database.

And Donald Trump signed the AI Government in place.

Project Omeha.

fritzfreud.substack.com/p/project-omega-ai-government

What do you think they do with this data?

Genetically targeted Biological warfare.

Killing Humanity and replacing it with Robotics and clones.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-generated-designer-viruses-the

Grant's Mom
2h

Now please turn your attention to the nonconsential creation and use of Digital Twins...That are counterfeit clones. Voo Doo Abominations used to manipulate,harm or torture the original authentic human being.

