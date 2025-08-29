The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Annette Huenke
3h

I am so grateful that you're highlighting Chris Exley's work. For too long he has been a voice in the wilderness.

Redeemed Dissident
4h

The high content of aluminum oxide in the (often daily) geoengineering of our skies is and has been a prominent source of contamination, to the point where even the soils used for food growing are having to be amended to compensate because the aluminum promotes shallow root systems and defeats the productive growth of the plants. It is in our air, water, plant life, animal life, insect life (including critical bee colonies), foods, cosmetics, "prescription" DRUGS (and dental anesthetics) and when combined (along with the other nefarious ingredients being sprayed on us, like pests) with the strontium, barium, cesium, graphene, microplastic polymers, and some @ 125 other chemicals and foreign substances, suspended in our stratosphere, enhances and lengthens the electromagnetic frequencies in which we are being bathed 24/7 from multiple sources (including the satellites, gwen towers, portable devices, wi-fi- transmitters, and other synthetic signals that are disrupting the Shumann's resonance that the earth naturally produces, and by which the birds & bees navigate and function).

Let's face it - Alzheimers, epilepsy, autism, and a host of psychological and physiological maladies from the concentrations of foreign metals and plastics as well as chemical residues are being systematically used to poison ALL OF US, with the most vulnerable targeted while still in the womb (and shortly after birth when they're pricked in the foot then jabbed with caustic poisons because of the myth that the "immune system" isn't sufficient to protect them -- like God makes mistakes when he produces a new life).

The deliberate, intentional and widespread poisoning of humanity and animal/insect/plant life is part of the transitioning of this organic world God created into Satan's synthetic world of patented, modified organisms suitable for melding with technology for control and use of the unused brain capacity, DNA for quantum computing, and harvesting of bioenergy from our bodies.....for the brave new world of transhumanistic technocracy -- and we are being taken down this path with propaganda, lies and kubuki theater that passes for politics as our demise is nearing completion and the digital prison system is almost completely in place around us.

Our problem is first and foremost a spiritual one -- a huge deficiency that can only be righted with appropriate application of the correct treatment...and then we need to understand and resist with everything we have the insinuation of technology into our lives to rule and subdue us for the dark aspirations of those who would rule and harness us as 21st century slaves for their bidding.

