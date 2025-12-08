The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Matrix2008
Matrix2008
3h

Don't let them have the last laugh. mass awakening must continue. Their final insidious plan of mass surveillance (Peter Thiel 🇮🇱Palantir and Larry Ellison 🇮🇱AI transhumanist infrastructure proposal) has an all systems go from our captured-blackmailed Manchurian-in-chief Donald Trump and his captured cabinet

