by Jacob Jaffa

Intelligent Speed Assitance (ISA) systems became a legal requirement for motors across the EU as a law passed two years ago came into effect on July 7.

ISAs make use of AI, GPS data and even onboard cameras to assess your speed in real time as you drive along.

The system will then intervene if you go above the limit it has worked out for the road you are on.

For example, the system can assess things like road markings to determine whether you are in a 20mph or 30mph zone.

From there, there are three types of ISA which firms could opt to install, with each offering different levels of intervention.

First of all, informative ISAs only result in a warning message and sound to alert the driver that they are breaking the limit.

One level up from that is the supportive ISA, which works by increasing the upward force on the accelerator pedal to try and make it harder for drivers to speed up.

Finally, intervening ISAs are the most active, with the system actually slowing the vehicle down, whether the driver wants it to or not, until it goes back under the limit.

Officials have emphasised that, for safety, this would be achieved by temporarily shutting off part or all of the engine and will not result in a sudden application of the brakes.

The law is now in force in all EU member states - but there is a loophole for Brits.

The UK has opted out of the law under the post-Brexit agreement with the bloc, meaning that ISAs will not be legally required on British roads.

All cars here will, in effect, have to have them fitted as it is too complicated and expensive for manufacturers to design cars separately for the EU and UK markets.

However, drivers in Great Britain will be able to turn the system off or override it by continuing to press the accelerator.

As such, it is unlikely that cars slowing down of their own accord will be a common site for now.

That being said, the requirement will still have legal force in Northern Ireland because it remains aligned with the EU single market under the Windsor Framework.

