The prophecy fulfilled. The Second Coming. Messiah A-Stone re-appears confirming that his maths are reality and that Darth and the Death Star exists. Now be a good Sheeple and watch the secular Jew Spielberg’s latest propaganda on why the universe is full of aliens and flying Death Stars and your religious faith is only for the stupid and foolish…..and believe, always believe what you are told by the ‘experts’ and pray only to their religion.

By Dr. Ferdinand Santos III, Scientism: The New Religion

“Using femtosecond lasers (a femtosecond is a quadrillionth of a second, and the lasers transmit bursts that last 30 to 270 femtoseconds), the team can make holograms that are safe to touch. The images are three-dimensional, with resolutions up to 200,000 dots per second. The voxels are light emitted by plasma that’s created when the laser’s focused energy ionizes the air.” (311 Institute) “The object of the invention is the use of holographic technology in order to obtain dynamic camouflage or concealment systems for objects or persons. It is, therefore, an object of the present invention to develop a holographic camouflage, concealment and defense or optical shielding system... The first is to confuse the enemy in identifying the type of unit, making him believe that the unit is not what it really is, but that it is another type of different unit...” (European Patent (EP4300028B1) detailing the military application of holographic systems)

Cults who sell Sanctuary

The Scientistic cults, and there are many chapels in the religion of Science, hate religion except their own. The supernatural and miraculous are only allowed to exist within the religion of Scientism. Many of the Scientistic true believers are certain that aliens, arising from random chance over the ‘1 billion known galaxies’, have zoomed and zipped over to have a look at this planet, which you the Scientistic cult, will describe as an unimportant pebble tumbling in the inconceivable vastness of the cosmos, scripted to run 585 million miles per annum around the Sun, forever, in a static pattern which makes even science fiction pause.

Miraculously this alien life ‘evolved’, built technology, sorted out the power, flight, fuel, food, radiation, oxygen, battery issues, and found the proverbial planet-needle in the cosmos-haystack mountain, namely our planet. Everyone knows. There is no other explanation.

Red orbs? Lights? Must be Hans or ET.

The Black Triangle? No way the US military can make that.

The hovering craft disappearing in an instant? Must be Darth.

The loser-drug-addict-’abducted’ on the lonely forest road? Entirely trustworthy.

Secret communications? Aliens converse in English of course (they are super smart after all).

All near US Air Force Bases? Just a base-cidence.

Roswell and the eggheads? Area 51 is a base where Black Ops projects are tested and actualised. Are we to believe that aliens somehow landed and became entangled in an area where US special operations projects already existed as opposed to say, the rest of the planet? More absurdity.

A few Pilots claiming to see weird objects? As if the US military does not have dozens of BlackOps projects in avionics with a multitude of objects, sizes and shapes….

All of this happening since WW2? We are more aware, rational, smarter….

SETI eating through billions in funding without finding a single ‘ET’ radio signal? They will eventually, it takes time (keep sending money and ignore the incongruity of our claims that aliens are already here but we do not pick up signals….).

JWST, the Hubble Telescope, large terrestrial scopes not finding a single example of an ‘alien encounter’, object, communications or visual? See above.

8 supposed ‘Moon missions’ without discovering any evidentiary data of an alien presence? They did and it is hidden on the ‘dark side’ in -250F temperatures which is why they can’t land there again..…(the Apollo films landed on the ‘light side’ in +250 F temps and there is zero evidence from the Apollo movie series that they ‘ventured to the dark side’ where they would have died in the -250F temps….).

Youtube videos of strange objects? Unlike movies and films these must be true and objects can never be created, edited, inserted, added….sure if you say so.

Overwhelming. I guess we just have to believe ‘The Science’ and the media that we are infested by aliens. There can be no other rational, scientific, intelligent explanation. By the way, the CIA still claims that giants on Mars built canals and pyramids. Matt Damon is on the scene investigating.

Critical Thinking

For the critical of thinking we have expended a great deal of time exposing how the scientific establishment uses abstract equations and ‘mathematical shells’ to manipulate our understanding of reality on paper. But what happens when the manipulation moves off the chalkboard, out of geometry and models and directly into the sky?

The powers who control our view of reality regale the peasants with the Moon, ‘Moon missions’, SpaceX, Mars and the Stars. Distractions and misdirections. A more important endeavour has been underway terrestrially for 70 years. A highly sophisticated infrastructure has been erected to engineer and master the art of optical deception. Technology creating a matrix. Maybe this is more relevant than the latest inane ‘sci fi’ movie or alien-crocumentary.

Part of the alien-matrix-deployment is military-grade holographic technology. This technology is available and mostly undiscussed. Hologrammatic programming accounts for many of the supposed ‘UFO sightings’ since World War II.

Hologrammatic technology poses one of the most profound threats to human sovereignty.

No, it is not a ‘conspiracy theory’. Let’s have a look.

The Post-War Boom: ET in the Sky with diamonds

It is no coincidence that the global obsession with ‘aliens’ and ‘Unidentified Flying Objects’ (UFOs) exploded after the second World War. Back to critical thinking. What happened during WW2 and after? There was a massive funding in military R&D, including hologrammatic programming. During the 1950s, ‘scientists’ discovered that manipulating light, lasers, and atmospheric mediums could yield terrifyingly realistic visual results. But that was not the only vector of dissimulation and reality distortion.

Alongside the theatre of light, we have the mechanical reality of ‘anti-gravity machines’. The Canadians built the ‘Avro Arrow’ project in the 1950s, funded by the US military copying Nazi technology, to produce ‘anti-gravity’ machines, that we now call ‘drones’, that vertically took off and landed. This is denied by AI and the gatekeepers but it was demonstrated for the public in full view and then quietly shrouded and pushed into black ops. Many other firms were involved in anti-gravity military development - all of them went very quiet in the mid 1950s. It is not a leap to assume that the Black Ops efforts were both well funded and successful.

Below is a photo from Edwards Military base from the 1960s. Your standard UFO. The Nazi’s had built similar prototypes. The craft below is the Avro design, built in Canada, taken over by the US military.

Look familiar? Is it more logical that the military have been deploying such craft since the 1960s leading to a ‘surge’ in sightings, or that in violation of physics, common sense and probability theory, Chewy and friends are paying you a visit from a galaxy, far, far away?

The craft was described as an ‘Avrocar’. “The Avrocar was a good start, and the first step on a long road to discovering technology we use today,” states Jeff Underwood, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force historian. This object was built, used and would have been seen if it was tested outside of military bases. Of course the experts, geniuses, AI and information gatekeepers deny this.

The Avrocar was the result of the Canadian military’s desire to develop a supersonic fighter-bomber, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, in the early 1950s. In the history books they usually leave out ‘the vertical takeoff and landing’ part. The original design emanated from a British Aircraft designer, Jack Frost (yes, apparently his real name) and it was Frost’s design which was used by the Canadian aircraft firm, A.V. Roe which used the exhaust from turbojet engines to drive a circular rotor to produce thrust. By directing this thrust downward the turbo-rotor could create a cushion of air under the aircraft, allowing it to float a few feet off the ground, as well as accelerate to high speeds at higher altitudes.

The English invented Hover-craft developed these same principles. Hover-craft designs, using the same physics, pre-date the Avro project. The knowledge, technology and material therefore existed and could have been repurposed for aircraft. Many of these ‘hovering’ aircraft today quite likely employ nuclear power.



For the Avro project, the Canadian government provided the initial seed funding for the prototype, but dropped the project when it became too expensive. Avro offered the project to the U.S. government and military, who took over testing in 1955 and eventually moved the project to Edwards AFB and other locations in the US. Starting in the 1960s, ‘UFO sightings’ near US Air Force Bases started to increase.

Saucers and Triangles

We therefore know that UFO technology has existed for some time, and given the billions invested in flight technology, would have greatly improved in both volume, machine size and capability in the past 70 years. The current forever war in the Ukraine is history’s first major drone-war. Wouldn’t drones account for a large percentage of ‘UFO’ claims? Some drones are the size of small planes. Drone technology traces its antecedents back to WW2. SpaceX is also a part of this tradition with its vertically landing rocket (another ‘private firm’ gone public, which in reality is a part of the US Military-NASA complex). Hovering, ‘anti-gravity’ craft, based largely on drone designs, are the main generators of ‘UFO’ sightings along with holograms.

Consider the TR-3B. This aircraft is allegedly a top-secret, anti-gravity reconnaissance aircraft developed by the US military. It is a huge triangle shaped and very flat plane or remotely controlled drone. It is often observed at night, can silently loiter in the air and vanishes in a sudden state change. The visible bright pulsating lights change through modes giving this ‘UFO’ a supernatural look. Red lights, blue lights, bright flashing lights. These characteristics comport with most UFO sightings.

Fully Identifiable Objects

The National Institute of Discovery Science (NIDS) investigated the ‘black triangle sightings’. Over 150 separate reports from the US, Canada, and Europe were audited. All reports suggested the sighting of a large, low-flying triangle object. From the accounts of independent aircraft designers, the size, thrust, and payload approximations of the black triangle were estimated by NIDS and include a length of ~600 ft; a width of 300 ft; a height of 40 ft; a mass of 100 tonnes and a vertical thrust of 122 tonnes. These are enormous objects, unique in shape, propulsion and attributes, easily conflated with UFOs.

UFOs are therefore IFUMOs - Identified Flying US Military Objects. These black triangular-shaped objects, including the ‘Black Manta’, are massive, brightly lit, and apparently extremely silent. They are often sighted near water and are usually close to military bases. Their ability to quickly accelerate from a hovering position suggests the use of powerful nuclear-based technology, another aspect that is mostly overlooked by both critics and believers. The Black Manta may be designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It could be deployed to keep a population in a certain area under control.

US Black Ops, triangular stealth plane or massive drone.

Balloons are another issue. The photo below is NASA’s ‘flying saucer’ from 2014-15, which was being tested for the ‘(obviously) inevitable mission (film) to Mars. The inflatable balloon apparently ‘passed’ all of the tests to enter Mars’ atmosphere back in 2022. How many ‘UFO’ sightings are balloons, or test vehicles from NASA and the US military? Musk has said that the Mars missions will start in 2026 or 2029. He also promised in 2017 that the Moon bus would start service in 2018. The US military has various groups engaged in these projects producing sundry vehicles that the general public would not recognise nor expect, and when viewed would terrify them as a ‘UFO’.

If you saw this at a distance, wouldn’t you immediately scream ‘UFO, UFO’, Chewy I love you, come down, let’s have a grunt together, bring Hans’.

Darth is not real

For decades, alternative historical analysts and dissenters have argued a compelling case: a vast percentage of unexplained aerial phenomena are not visitors from ‘deep space’, which is entirely dead and barren, but highly calibrated psychological operations conducted right here on this planet using both black operations planes and drones; along with holograms. The true believers in ‘Scientism’ will never understand ‘psyops’ of course and will never believe that their trusted agents - the government, the media, the experts, or the “the millions of people working in “_insert here agency_” - would ‘lie to us’. Surely they love us as much as you love them.

But maybe not. Anti-gravity and hologrammatic technology are in use, they are in production and their multi-faceted intent would include controlling populations, or forcing populations into accepting governmental control. You may have noticed that crisis after crisis has been generated. The use of ‘UFO’ technology is a part of that process. Only the government can save you.

Blueprint of Deception: What is the point of this tech? Obviously military applications are foremost. But also consider this fact. If governments can control what a population physically sees in the sky, they can control how they react on the ground. By using the atmosphere as a giant projection screen, the establishment has spent about 70 years perfecting the tools needed to stage the ultimate visual hoax, if and when that is needed (Bishop, 2005).

The Corona Plandemic was in planning for about 30 years including the creation of technology, patents, implementation patterns and information control processes. This fact is too much for the Fanboys of course. The Corona planning was built on the AIDS and ‘Spanish Flu’ templates. AIDS was and still is, an outrageous project of immorality, money, power and government evil.

Lucy in the Sky with chemicals and violent manipulations is not a theory. It exists. Once-maligned ‘fringe theories’ like ‘geo-engineering’ are now mainstream. Barium, strontium, sulphur and other radioactive toxins are sprayed into the skies across population centres on a scheduled cadence. Governments under FOI request will happily admit this citing of course, ‘Globaloney Boiling-from-plant-food’ as the casus belli. In the UK, atmospheric geo-engineering is coordinated through a project called SATAN (stratospheric aerosol transport and nucleation). Nice acronym. In effect they are poisoning you. The ‘sky is the limit’ when it comes to totalitarian state management, human culling, and remaking reality.

The basis of creating a hologram is to seed the atmosphere with chemicals…..go outside and look up one day and observe.

Holograms - How It Works

The military grade hologram technology has little in common with the primitive equivalent in consumer entertainment. Military-grade projection relies on advanced spatial dynamics (back to sciency stuff, Ochiai, et al, 2016):

Three-Dimensional Plasma Generation: High-powered lasers to ionise nitrogen and oxygen molecules in the air, creating glowing, physical points of light in mid-air that can mimic rapid, non-inertial movement.

Aerosol and Chemical Layering: Spraying specific particulate matters into the upper atmosphere to act as a highly reflective, invisible substrate capable of catching multi-angled laser projections.

Audio-Kinetic Integration: Combining silent visual projections with highly directional, low-frequency sound waves to make the artificial anomaly feel dense, real, and physically present to observers (Altmann, 1999). This is easily achieved with existing technology and can be found in movies.

The above is documented, known, and proven. The distribution of these chemicals is in place. All of this is related to ‘geo engineering’, what your own lying eyes can see happening in the skies. Below is a Hologram light show in China. Fill in a few spaces and you have a more than credible looking and extremely massive object.

Global Threat to Humanity

This is a ‘vector’ threat that is truly global in scope. The end goal, as with the Corona Fraud, Globaloney-Whatevering, ‘Space exploration’, ‘Over population’ and other dogma is to distract, infantilise or terrorise.

1. Manufactured Global Crises

The most obvious danger is the staging of a synthetic cosmic event, a fake extra-terrestrial intervention or a manufactured ‘threat from the Death Star’. If the mass of uncritical thinkers amongst us genuinely believe that an unearthly force is entering our airspace, they will instantly surrender their sovereignty and constitutional rights to a centralised, global authority, baying and braying for ‘emergency management’.

Orson Welles and the invasion from Mars in hologrammatic real time. Orson staged his theatre for a reason and to prove a point - namely the gullibility of the mass. In the 1920s and 30s, the ‘science’ and fake news were convinced (consensus) that life existed on Mars and that Martian civilisation was far in advanced of ours. In the 1950s and 60s the same geniuses moved on to Venus. Both claims are of course assinine (at the end is a simulation of how Orson and his friends might pull off an invasion from Mars today).

2. Demise of Empirical Trust

It is well documented that when holographic projection achieves absolute fidelity, your own eyes become unreliable witnesses. There are ‘whistler blowers’ who have seen holograms up close and maintain that they could have ‘touched’ the hologram it was so real (see video below around 3 minutes). Hologrammatic technology is now so advanced, so you can indeed the feel the object, its texture and metallic shell.

Thousands of people in Phoenix Arizona in 1997 watched a hologram or a synchronous set of Black-Ops craft (at night) of a spaceship, 1 mile wide, move past them and almost every single observer was convinced it was real. Lives were changed they said. Large headed aliens must be real they intoned. I will never the same again they declared. Few if any applied any deep critical thinking to what they claim to have witnessed (search Richard Curtis Phoenix Lights original video which shows a fraction of what is claimed with few bothering to venture real, material causal factors).

I would guess that this was a test pilot, released by a nearby US Military base, most likely Yuma, famous for Black Ops testing.

Yuma Military Base near Phoenix . Nice object. They call this the ‘proving area’. If you saw this at night or at dusk what would you think?

If the establishment can project flawless, mid-air structural illusions 30 years ago, or deploy craft (balloons, black ops drones or planes) in a sychronous display, they could certainly fabricate airborne military threats, anomalous religious manifestations (will Christ reappear or more likely Buddha, Shiva, or mad Muhammad with his 20 sex slaves?), or terrifying aerial spectacles to manipulate geopolitical outcomes at will.

The only questions are; why haven’t they done so yet, or, when will they attempt it?

Probably the technology is currently too immature and insufficient to sustain a vast illusion over any length of time; and does not yet have regional, global (multi-nodal, synchronised) distribution capability.

If hologrammatic and physical stealth craft technlogy were to be deployed to create the environment for a lockdown and subjugation, it would have to be a perfectly arranged, flawless implementation, on a global scale, or at minimum within a targeted region, aligned with coordinated propaganda.

The Corona plandemic proved that the mis-information complex was in place. The rest is probably pending and in testing.

3. Psychological Subjugation

On this stack we cogently argue that much of ‘mainstream science’ is in fact rubbish and unproven. But take it further.

Creating Einsteinian fantasies in maths and models, or manufacturing the painfully obvious frauds of Apollo or Artemis II, is the child’s playroom of Scientistic ambition. Move over to the adult sitting room. Holographic manipulation is the ultimate tool of Scientism turned tangible. By dictating the visual reality of the sky, the institutional globalists, the ‘Scientistic elite’ wearing white jackets with concerned faces who will confirm that the hologrammatic Death Star ridden by Messiah Einstein and hovering over the Pentagon is a physical entity; this deranged cult allied with Satan; could alter public consensus instantaneously.

Hologrammatic programming represents a form of psychological captivity where humanity is forced to live inside a literal digital matrix projected across the troposphere (Friedman, 1998).

Bottom Line

Technology has never been neutral; it reflects the objectives of the structures that fund it. The same is true of maths, models and theories. We look critically at the abstract mathematics used to hide the physical universe. We need to apply the same absolute skepticism to the spectacles orchestrated in the aether of our planet.

They will persist. From Apollo to Artemis, from Mars to Venus, from SETI to the loser who maintains large headed freaks entered his bedroom and ‘abducted’ him. Back to Ockham, common sense and physical reality. The next time the Fake News and Fake Science promote a ‘supernatural extraterrestrial object or incursion’, or the White House releases yet more photos showing blinking ‘red lights’ which must be ET orbs; look for the projectors on the ground, or Black-Ops projects in the skies.

This is our reality: aliens no more exist than Einstein’s Relativity, or the bacteria through ‘survival of the fittest or sexiest’ became a bat, a badger or a budgie. All part of the psyops.

At some point in response to a plan, or an emergency event, the powers that run the world in the background and backrooms could refocus the space films from fake Moon-missions, back to our stratosphere and deploy the sky cartoons. I would sugget that you prepare yourself informationally, spiritually, mentally, physically, financially if and when they deploy holograms and Black-Ops drones and planes in widespread violence and anger. That day might well arrive. 30 years ago who really thought that a Corona Plandemic would be put into operation so successfully, easily, and embraced with such willing, enthusiastic, compliance and obeisance by the general population?

All hail.

==

Nota Bene.

How to do it - Orson Welles updated: Simulation, ‘Operation NWO’

Welles knew the population was gullible and will believe almost anything as long as it is broadcast on reputable channels with authority.

When to do the Welles-follow up?: Summertime is best, easiest to plan, most stable atmosphere and daylight, though Welles staged his on October 30th - autumn.

Time: 19:45-20:00, or dusk just before the sheeple earnestly graze on ‘Prime Time TV’ (Welles aired his show at 8 pm)

Where: Major Metropolitan Area most likely in the Excited States where Hollyweird is the national cult and most people believe that the idiot box is reality and truth

Phase 1: Prep for the cooking (Atmospheric Seeding)

Yes, geo-engineering is 100% real. When you cook, you prep. High-altitude aircraft deploy an invisible, reflective aerosol particulate layer (often metallic nanoparticles) into the troposphere.

What you will see: A hazy, slightly iridescent sunset. Nothing immediately threatening, just a thin, unnatural cloud cover reflecting the fading light. The idiots will blame ‘Globaloney Boiling’. If anyone looks at the sky anymore they might notice it looks a little weird but will probably look back down at their phones and worry about ‘their team winning the big game’.

Phase 2: The Grid Lock (Laser Targeting)

Dusk turns into evening and darkness. Now the actors come on stage. Terrestrial military installations, naval vessels, and low-earth-orbit satellites synchronise their targeting systems. Back to Apollo and the Artemis II-Orion mini Van frauds.

These actors lock onto the specific coordinates of the aerosol cloud cover above the city.

What you will see: Nothing yet. The lasers operate outside the visible light spectrum (infrared and ultraviolet). The ‘projectors’ are entirely hidden from the civilian populace.

Phase 3: Plasma Ignition (The Hologram cometh)

The intersecting lasers pulse at varying frequencies. Where the beams cross within the seeded atmosphere, they will hyper-excite the nitrogen and oxygen molecules, ionising them into glowing, three-dimensional plasma (Ochiai et al, 2016). Ah, but remember, plasma does not exist….Einstein say.

What you will see: Now the magic arrives. Suddenly, a massive, luminescent, geometric shape materialises in the night sky. Because it is made of light and plasma, not physical mass, it can perform impossible physics .

That is the key. It is not a physical object. It is distorted light.

The object will move, dart, and meander across the sky at Mach 20, making impossible right-angle turns, and will likely hover silently without any visible propulsion or exhaust.

Back to bad Hollyweird movies.

Phase 4: Audio-Kinetic Integration

More sciency stuff. Now they need to sell it. To prevent the anomaly from feeling like a mere light show, ground-based acoustic arrays deploy targeted infrasound (extremely low-frequency sound waves) (Altmann, 1999).

What you will see and feel: The air around you will appear to vibrate. Cue the secular Jew Spielberg. You will feel a deep, physical rumble in your chest and stomach. Your brain immediately associates this deep vibration with massive physical weight and power, convincing your senses that the object in the sky is a colossal, metallic craft. You will convince yourself you can touch it.

Phase 5: The Narrative Overlay (Psychological Subjugation)

Within minutes of the manifestation, local power grids might be intentionally disrupted using electromagnetic pulses (EMP) to heighten the panic. EMPs have long existed and have been used to generate discord and confusion. The EMP ‘attack’ will be blamed on Darth Vader hovering in his scary Death Star above the Pentagon.

Fake News networks, fed pre-scripted talking points, break into emergency broadcasts:

‘Breaking Emergency news, an unprecedented contact and aerial threat. From the hovering Death Star above the Pentagon. ET has sent a message and our unknown sources inform us that he has stated the following: on his first reconnaissance here some 50 years ago, he maintains that he was subject to alienism, racism, and sexual abuse. He has returned with Darth Vader and is demanding justice and $ 1 Zillion in payments for his trauma. If these demands are not granted, Darth has threatened he will unleash an all out attack on the US with his white suited and helmeted troopers who cannot fight or shoot straight. President Kamlalalalarama is too inebriated to give a statement at this time but the White House is deeply, deeply concerned and is considering all options including laughing like hyenas. This is a live and fluid event, we will keep you informed’.

The Result: Total psychological capture.

Governments state that air defences, advanced technology and nuclear bombs are of no use against the invasion, which now constitutes hundreds of Death Stars, clearly visible across major cities. The sheeple panic. They are terrified, shooting off their guns or waving their spoons in the air in defiance. Children are herded into basements, shelters, safe areas, or the woods. Idiots called politicians demand martial law. Experts say that White racism and alien-phobia are to blame.

As usual 80% of the traumatised herd will howl for an immediate government response, a military intervention, lockdowns and more action to save the world. Civil liberties are exchanged for security in about 20 minutes. Constitutions, rights and laws meet their auto da fé. Within hours a ‘global council of free nations’ meets and declares the necessity for a One World Government and the abolition of nations and freedom – in the name of thriving democracy and ‘liberal’ values and in order to militarily counter the ET invasion.

Fantastical? The Corona plandemic provided some of the runbooks for this exercise. The rest might be in testing. Who knows. Maybe Orson was a little ahead of his time and technology.

All hail.

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