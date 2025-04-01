by Alex Krainer

Back in 2022, Ukraine’s President Zelensky posed for a photo shoot wearing an olive green t-shirt emblazoned with a bizarre design that read, “Come to the dark side … Dominate or Die.” At the time, I wondered who thought it appropriate to even come up with such slogans, let alone have Ukraine’s president wear it on his chest. The photoshoot was arranged by a British PR team. At the time, a short documentary report about this was published in social media (here’s a YouTube clip).

Dennis Small, an editor at the Executive Intelligence Review, commented as follows:

“Let’s remember, Zelensky is an actor … he’s being given lines to read. The people providing those lines to Mr. Zelensky are two public relations (PR) firms in London who are working with Ukrainians to craft the message coming from Zelensky, which is largely directed to the West.”

The Clarion call, “come to the dark side” was probably passed down to Zelensky through these channels. He obliged and addressed the Western public with that message on his chest. Imagine how the Western media would have reacted had Vladimir Putin worn a t-shirt like that. But if Zelensky invites you to the dark side, that’s all perfectly good and wholesome and there’s no need to question that message. I do believe, however, that this was a very significant moment that should not have been overlooked.

Disclosure of mission and intent

Zelensky’s t-shirt didn’t make itself: someone had to think up its message and they wanted us to see it. They took the trouble to design that t-shirt and made sure that Ukraine’s president wore it while addressing Western audiences. That message was somebody’s brainchild and it wasn’t a random choice, nor was it a joke. It was a disclosure of mission and intent and it should be taken seriously as such. Today we can see that Europe’s leading powers are following the call as they collectively and single-mindedly embrace militarization and earnest preparations for war.

Europe’s idiot warhawks

European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen has announced her ReArm Europe plan with up to €800 billion of military spending. Soon to be German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is pushing for unlimited borrowing for infrastructure and defence spending. Even before assuming office, he won German parliament’s approval for a €500 billion fund to finance defence projects. But this is only the start: Merz is pushing through constitutional amendments that would remove fiscal restraints on debt and unleash a massive boost to military spending. Ultimately, the figure could rise up to €1.7 trillion. It would more than double Germany’s debt to GDP, from 62.4% currently, to about 125%. How much money is €1.7 trillion? It’s about €20,400 per man, woman and child in Germany.

We like to party and make war!

Over in France, Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine and boost France’s nuclear arsenal. He’s dreaming about hypersonic missiles that could carry nuclear warheads toward Russian targets. Across the channel, Keir Starmer is obsessing about military conscription, scotching up a “coalition of the willing” against Russia and providing ever more financial and military aid to Ukraine. He even said that Britain’s deployment of troops to Ukraine is already “operational,” whatever that means.

Weakening, exhausting Russia

But what is the point of all this busywork? Even European leaders are not so delusional as to think that they can reverse Ukraine’s defeat or vanquish Russia with their weak militaries. Instead, they simply want the war to continue, hoping to weaken and exhaust Russia with the view of toppling Vladimir Putin’s government. Well, let’s see how that’s going…

Russia has been fighting the war in Ukraine for more than three years now. When the war started, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were the largest and most powerful army in Europe. The estimates of its size vary, but in an interview with the German TV network ARD, Zelensky said that, "...We have 880,000 [troops]. We have a million-strong army.” In February 2022 that force was fully intact, all trained up and armed to the teeth. They also had full support from the collective West. Together with the United States, they were united behind Ukraine with their arsenals full of weapons and ammunition. Then, as soon as the conflict began, they hit Russia with a nuclear sanctions package, determined to collapse her economy.

But none of it worked; Russia didn’t weaken: instead, it got much stronger. In a recent talk at Hillsdale College, former Navy Seal and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, Eric Prince ​delivered a sobering message: “First of all, don’t listen to the idiot politicians that say, yeah, we've degraded the Russian army. No,” said Prince, “we have chewed up a lot of material. The Russian army has gotten infinitely smarter.”

The Russian army got infinitely smarter

For example, "The thing that the Russians are very good at is electronic warfare," which has negated the effectiveness of the most advanced Western systems, such as Javelin missiles, HIMARS and Copperhead guided artillery shells. Such weapons often became ineffective within weeks of their use in the battlefield: “It works for a week or two, and the Russians figure [out] how to jam the navigation or the command link, and the stuff goes blind.”

