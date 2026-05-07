Etienne Note: In Jason Christoff’s documentary Planet Mind Control he breaks down how Hollywood is subliminally advertising drugs like caffeine and alcohol into their content to weaken the population so they can be effectively tax farmed. In my review of the documentary, Planet Mind Control - Documentary on What Hollywood is Inserting Subliminally into Movies and TV, I break down how they are inserting Statism into movies and tell-a-vision as well.

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by Robert Yoho, MD

Summary

• Alcohol kills roughly 178,000 Americans per year, more than all illicit drugs combined, yet its producers spend $2 billion annually on advertising with almost no regulatory pushback.

• The “safe at moderate doses” doctrine, often cited as 1 to 3 drinks per day, has been systematically dismantled by the 2018 Global Burden of Disease study and subsequent research confirming that no safe level of consumption exists.

• Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States; it drives cancer at 7 distinct tissue sites, atrophies the brain with as few as 1 to 2 drinks per day in women, and triggers cardiovascular damage that the industry’s “French paradox” mythology long concealed.

• The global alcohol industry, dominated by a handful of conglomerates including AB InBev, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard, funds the research that downplays its harms, finances political lobbying at every level of government, and has embedded itself in public health organizations the way Pharma embedded itself in medical journals.

• Alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects 28.9 million Americans; fewer than 10% ever receive treatment, and the pharmacological tools that work, naltrexone and acamprosate, are prescribed at a fraction of the rate at which antidepressants are doled out for far less disabling conditions.

• Alcohol accounts for 30% of all fatal traffic crashes in the United States, contributes to at least 55% of domestic violence incidents, causes fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) in an estimated 1 to 5% of Americans, and fuels a ski resort injury economy where on-mountain medical clinics profit from the impairment the industry created.

The manufactured permission slip

During the 1970s, we physicians in training heard the lecture repeatedly: a drink or two a day protects the heart. The evidence was “solid.” Red wine, in particular, was said to possess almost magical properties; its resveratrol and polyphenols were supposed to offset the toxicity of the ethanol it contained. France drank heavily and lived long. QED.

That story was wrong, and the people who promoted it knew it was at best incomplete. Forty years of research have since demolished the moderate-drinking hypothesis with the thoroughness it deserved. The 2018 Global Burden of Disease study, published in The Lancet, analyzed data from 195 countries and reached a conclusion that left no room for negotiation: the safest level of alcohol consumption is zero. Not one drink per day. Not a glass of wine with dinner. Zero.

That finding did not end the debate. The industry funded counter-analyses. Compliant academics circulated op-eds. The New York Times health desk ran soothing pieces about Mediterranean diets. The “one to two drinks” permission slip survives in popular culture the way bloodletting survived for centuries after the evidence against it accumulated: because moneyed interests needed it to survive.

What ethanol is

Ethanol (C2H5OH) is a two-carbon alcohol and a central nervous system (CNS) depressant. It crosses the blood-brain barrier within minutes of ingestion. Its primary mechanism involves potentiating gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors, the brain’s main inhibitory system, while suppressing N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) glutamate receptors, the primary excitatory pathway. The result is the familiar loosening of inhibition, slowed reaction time, impaired judgment, and, at sufficient doses, unconsciousness and death.

The liver metabolizes ethanol primarily via alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) to acetaldehyde, a compound the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies as a Group 1 human carcinogen. Acetaldehyde is then converted by aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) into acetate, which is excreted harmlessly. The problem is that acetaldehyde accumulates faster than ALDH clears it, above all in people with genetic variants of ALDH2, roughly half of East Asian populations, who experience flushing, nausea, and tachycardia after even small amounts of alcohol. That reaction is not an allergy. It is the unmasked toxicity that ethanol metabolism produces in everyone, made visible because the clearance step is broken.

Ethanol’s half-life in blood is approximately 4 to 5 hours in a non-tolerant adult who has consumed one standard drink, but that figure is misleading. The liver processes roughly one standard drink per hour; binge drinking, defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) as 4 drinks in 2 hours for women and 5 for men, overwhelms this capacity entirely. Blood alcohol concentration (BAC) climbs faster than the body metabolizes it, explaining why impairment persists hours after the last drink.

Chronic heavy drinkers develop tolerance through receptor downregulation, meaning the CNS compensates for persistent GABA enhancement by reducing receptor sensitivity. Withdrawal from alcohol then becomes a medical emergency: without the drug’s artificial GABA stimulation, the excitatory system runs unchecked, producing seizures, delirium tremens (DTs), and death at rates that far exceed opioid withdrawal. Alcohol withdrawal kills. Heroin withdrawal does not, as a rule.

The numbers the industry prefers not to discuss

Alcohol kills approximately 178,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That figure encompasses alcohol-associated liver disease, cardiovascular events, cancers, motor vehicle crashes, falls, homicides, and suicides. It dwarfs the annual death toll from all illicit drug overdoses combined (about 107,000 in 2023, itself a record driven by fentanyl) and exceeds annual deaths from diabetes.

28.9 million Americans met the diagnostic criteria for AUD in 2023, per NIAAA data. That is roughly 1 in 9 adults. Among adults aged 18 to 25, the rate reaches 1 in 5. AUD is not a behavioral failing. It is a neurological disorder driven by the same receptor downregulation and dopaminergic sensitization that characterizes addiction to other CNS drugs. The brain of a person with AUD differs measurably from a non-dependent brain in imaging, in receptor density, and in the expression of genes governing stress response.

Fewer than 10% of people with AUD receive any treatment in a given year. Compare this to treatment rates for comparable conditions: roughly 60% of people with hypertension receive medication. The disparity reflects stigma, a treatment infrastructure still dominated by 12-step ideology rather than evidence-based pharmacology, and the fact that the disorder’s primary driver, the alcohol industry, has every incentive to leave it untreated.

Economic costs are conservatively estimated at $249 billion per year in the United States alone, covering lost workplace productivity, healthcare expenditures, and criminal justice costs. The global figure exceeds $1.6 trillion annually. For comparison, the entire global annual revenue of the alcohol industry is approximately $1.6 trillion. The industry’s externalized costs, paid by taxpayers, healthcare systems, and families, equal its entire gross revenue.

A brief history of alcohol in America

Alcohol predates recorded American history; fermentation technology arrived with the first European colonists and expanded aggressively. By the early 19th century, per-capita alcohol consumption reached levels that stagger the modern imagination: roughly 7 gallons of pure ethanol per person per year, compared to 2.5 gallons today. The temperance movement, driven largely by women experiencing domestic violence and economic ruin at the hands of drinking husbands, built for decades before achieving Prohibition in 1920 with the 18th Amendment.

Prohibition, routinely dismissed as a failure, produced a 50% reduction in liver cirrhosis deaths, a documented reduction in domestic violence, and measurable improvements in workplace productivity. Its repeal in 1933 reflected the industry’s political and financial power more than any coherent public health argument. The narrative of Prohibition’s failure, starring Al Capone and speakeasies, was written by the people who profited from repeal.

Post-Prohibition, the alcohol industry rebuilt itself as a normal consumer goods business, aligning with Hollywood, sports, and eventually with health researchers. The “J-curve” hypothesis, suggesting that light to moderate drinkers had better cardiovascular outcomes than abstainers, emerged in the 1980s and spread rapidly. Subsequent analysis found that many abstainers in the comparison groups were former heavy drinkers who had quit because of illness, a confounding factor so significant it invalidated most of the literature supporting moderate drinking’s benefits.

Studies that use genetic variants in alcohol-metabolizing enzymes to separate drinking behavior from confounders have consistently found no cardiovascular benefit from moderate alcohol consumption. The J-curve was a statistical artifact, and the researchers who pointed this out for decades faced a wall of industry-funded opposition.

Cancer: the connection the industry buried

The IARC classifies ethanol as a Group 1 carcinogen, the highest classification, meaning causation is established beyond reasonable scientific doubt. Alcohol causes cancer at 7 anatomical sites: the mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, liver, colon and rectum, and the female breast. The mechanisms are multiple: acetaldehyde damages DNA directly; ethanol disrupts folate metabolism required for DNA repair; it increases estrogen levels, driving hormone-sensitive breast tumors; and it functions as a solvent, increasing mucosal permeability to other carcinogens in tobacco smoke and diet.

The dose-response relationship for breast cancer begins at one drink per day. Women who consume one alcoholic drink daily increase their breast cancer risk by roughly 7 to 10% compared to non-drinkers. At 2 to 3 drinks daily, that risk increase reaches 20%. There is no threshold below which risk disappears.

A 2023 analysis published in The Lancet Oncology estimated that alcohol causes approximately 740,000 new cancer cases per year globally. In the United States, alcohol-attributable cancers account for roughly 5.4% of all new cancer diagnoses, or about 100,000 cases per year. Despite this, surveys show that fewer than half of Americans are aware that alcohol causes cancer. This ignorance is not accidental. The alcohol industry has funded research, lobbying, and public messaging designed to suppress this awareness.

When the NIAAA attempted in 2023 to update its guidelines to warn that alcohol causes cancer, industry lobbyists intervened with Congress to limit the warning’s scope. The playbook was identical to the tobacco industry’s 40-year campaign to obscure the lung cancer connection.

What it does to the brain

Alcohol is neurotoxic. This is not a contested claim. At autopsy, the brains of chronic heavy drinkers show measurable volume loss in the prefrontal cortex, the cerebellum, and the white matter tracts connecting them. Neuroimaging studies document brain atrophy after as few as 5 years of heavy drinking, and the atrophy correlates with doses that many Americans would describe as “social drinking.”

A 2017 study in the British Medical Journal, following 550 participants over 30 years, found that even moderate drinking, defined as 14 to 21 units per week (roughly 1 to 1.5 bottles of wine), associated with a 3-fold higher odds of right hippocampal atrophy compared to abstainers. The hippocampus governs memory formation. Three drinks a day, sustained over years, shrinks the structure responsible for remembering.

Alcohol’s psychiatric consequences include depression (alcohol is a CNS depressant; chronic consumption reliably induces depressive episodes), anxiety disorders through rebound hyperexcitability between drinking episodes, and psychosis at heavy doses. The relationship between alcohol and suicide is causal and dose-dependent: acute intoxication impairs impulse control; chronic use drives the depressive states that make suicide feel rational. Approximately 25 to 30% of suicides in the United States involve alcohol intoxication at the time of death.

Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (WKS) results from thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency in chronic heavy drinkers. Wernicke’s encephalopathy presents acutely with confusion, ataxia, and eye movement abnormalities. Untreated, it progresses to Korsakoff psychosis, a permanent amnestic disorder in which the patient confabulates freely, fills memory gaps with fabrications, and has no insight into the deficit. Most physicians trained after 2000 have never seen a florid case because they’re not looking.

Weight gain and metabolic damage

Alcohol is calorie-dense at 7 calories per gram, placing it below fat (9 calories per gram) and well above carbohydrates or protein (4 calories per gram). A standard drink adds 100 to 150 calories of zero nutritional value. But the weight problem runs deeper than calorie arithmetic. When alcohol is present in the bloodstream, the liver treats it as a metabolic priority and halts fat oxidation entirely; dietary fat consumed alongside alcohol goes into storage rather than being burned.

Alcohol also disrupts leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that govern satiety and hunger, driving overeating during and after drinking episodes. The result is preferential deposition of visceral fat, the abdominal fat that wraps internal organs and drives insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular risk far more aggressively than subcutaneous fat does.

Heavy drinkers develop the characteristic centrally obese body composition for biological reasons, not because they eat poorly. Alcohol also degrades sleep architecture, suppressing the slow-wave and REM stages that regulate cortisol and growth hormone, and sleep disruption is itself an independent driver of weight gain and impaired glucose metabolism. The industry’s marketing of alcohol as a calorie-free indulgence, or at worst a minor dietary consideration, obscures a metabolic mechanism that helps explain why AUD and metabolic syndrome so often travel together.

The heart: revisiting the French paradox

The French paradox, the observation that French people consumed substantial saturated fat yet had relatively low rates of coronary artery disease, was attributed in the 1990s to red wine consumption and to resveratrol. That hypothesis launched a billion-dollar resveratrol supplement industry and a decade of headlines about wine’s heart-protective properties.

The paradox was an artifact of data collection methodology: France systematically undercoded cardiac deaths on death certificates for years. The resveratrol hypothesis collapsed when clinical trials found no benefit from resveratrol supplementation, and when researchers noted that the amounts of resveratrol in a glass of wine are pharmacologically trivial compared to the doses required to produce any measurable biological effect in animal models.

The cardiovascular effects of alcohol are mixed and dose-dependent in ways that the “a drink a day is good for your heart” narrative oversimplified. Light drinking produces a modest increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and reduces platelet aggregation, effects that sounded promising in epidemiological studies. But alcohol also raises blood pressure, increases triglycerides, induces cardiac arrhythmias (holiday heart syndrome, characterized by atrial fibrillation after binge drinking, is a recognized clinical entity), and causes alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a dilated cardiomyopathy that is the leading non-ischemic cause of heart failure in the developed world.

Liver disease: the visible iceberg tip

Alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) is the most common cause of liver-related death in the Western world. It progresses through predictable stages: alcoholic fatty liver (steatosis), which is reversible with abstinence; alcoholic hepatitis, which has a 28-day mortality rate of 20 to 50% in severe cases; and alcoholic cirrhosis, which is irreversible, has a 5-year mortality of 50%, and requires transplantation in its end stage.

Women develop ALD at lower doses and after shorter durations of drinking than men, reflecting differences in body water content, ADH activity, and hormonal factors affecting gastric metabolism. A woman consuming 2 drinks per day over several years faces liver disease risk comparable to a man consuming 3 to 4 drinks per day.

Alcohol-associated hepatitis exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Hospitalizations for alcoholic hepatitis increased 30 to 50% at major centers between 2020 and 2022, driven by isolation, economic stress, and the removal of social constraints on drinking. The pandemic’s secondary damage toll included this surge, which received a fraction of the attention directed at the virus itself.

The industry: who profits and how they protect it

The global alcohol market is dominated by a small number of conglomerates. AB InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian company and the world’s largest brewer, controls roughly 25% of global beer volume. Diageo, headquartered in London, owns Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, and roughly 200 other brands. Pernod Ricard, a French company, controls Absolut, Jameson, and Chivas Regal among dozens more. These are not mom-and-pop operations. They are global multinationals with political access, legal teams larger than most law firms, and marketing budgets that dwarf the entire annual budget of the NIAAA.

The industry spends approximately $2 billion per year on alcohol advertising in the United States. That advertising is concentrated in sports broadcasts, where it reaches young male viewers, and in digital media, where algorithmic targeting allows messages to reach individuals identified as likely drinkers or people in early recovery. The industry has fought every proposed restriction on this advertising with the same “free speech” and “personal responsibility” framing the tobacco industry used for decades.

Industry funding of alcohol research follows the same pattern documented in Pharma. A 2017 analysis in PLOS Medicine found that industry-funded studies were 3.7 times more likely to report that moderate drinking had health benefits than studies without industry funding. The industry’s academic funding mechanism operates through entities such as the International Center for Alcohol Policies (ICAP) and its successor, the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), which present themselves as public health organizations while advancing industry positions in World Health Organization (WHO) policy discussions.

The WHO has attempted to implement stricter global alcohol policies, including advertising restrictions, minimum unit pricing, and warning label requirements. At each attempt, industry representatives have lobbied national delegations to weaken or block proposals, using the same playbook the tobacco industry used to delay the global Framework Convention on Tobacco Control for years.

Treating AUD: what works, what gets prescribed

Three medications have a strong evidence base for AUD. Naltrexone, an opioid receptor antagonist, reduces the reward associated with drinking and decreases relapse rates by approximately 36% compared to placebo. Acamprosate reduces the NMDA-mediated hyperexcitability that drives craving during early abstinence. Disulfiram (Antabuse) creates an aversive reaction to alcohol by blocking ALDH, producing the acetaldehyde accumulation that causes flushing, nausea, and palpitations. All three are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Prescribing rates for these medications are dismal. Surveys of primary care physicians consistently find that fewer than 10% routinely prescribe naltrexone or acamprosate to patients with AUD. Among the reasons: inadequate training during residency, time pressures in clinic, continued reliance on referral to 12-step programs as the default treatment, and the absence of any Pharma marketing for these off-patent drugs with the enthusiasm applied to every new antidepressant or antipsychotic.

The Sinclair Method, a harm-reduction approach using naltrexone taken before drinking rather than as a continuous abstinence aid, achieves long-term remission rates of 78% in trials and has been standard of care in Finland for decades. In the United States, it is discussed mainly in patient advocacy circles and on Reddit threads. Most addiction specialists do not mention it unprompted.

Gabapentin, despite an FDA advisory in 2023 about misuse potential, has developed an evidence base for AUD treatment and reduces withdrawal severity. Topiramate, an anticonvulsant, reduces heavy drinking days in controlled trials. Neither is FDA-approved for AUD, leaving physicians who prescribe them facing off-label liability concerns while their patients drink themselves to death.

Roads, slopes, and living rooms: the daily toll

The official death count understates how thoroughly alcohol saturates American emergency medicine. In 2022, alcohol contributed to more than 4.2 million emergency department (ED) visits, according to NIAAA data. That accounts for 3.5% of all ED visits measured directly, but estimates that account for undercoding push the true share higher. Between January 2021 and September 2023, the Drug Abuse Warning Network (DAWN) identified roughly 8.6 million alcohol-related ED visits, more than twice the number linked to opioids or cannabis. Every hospital in the country runs a quiet parallel economy treating the injuries, arrhythmias, liver crises, and trauma that alcohol produces.

Roads

Alcohol accounts for 30% of all fatal traffic crashes in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded 12,429 deaths from alcohol-impaired driving in 2023 alone, one death every 42 minutes. That figure excludes crashes where drivers had sub-legal BAC levels of 0.01 to 0.07; adding those raises the 2023 toll to roughly 14,546. Among the drivers involved in fatal crashes who had detectable alcohol in their system, 67% had BAC levels of 0.15 or higher, nearly double the legal limit, meaning the problem is concentrated in severe intoxication, not borderline impairment.

The industry and its hospitality partners fought every policy that has moved those numbers. Ignition interlock requirements, mandatory sobriety checkpoints, higher alcohol taxes, and lower BAC thresholds all faced sustained industry lobbying. The progress made since the 1980s, largely through the advocacy of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the lowering of the legal BAC threshold from 0.15 to 0.08, came despite the industry, not because of it.

Ski slopes

The ski resort model illustrates the vertically integrated economics of alcohol harm. Resorts sell alcohol aggressively, from mid-mountain bars open at 10 a.m. to slope-side lodges where apres-ski drinking begins before the lifts close. Injured guests then flow to on-mountain medical clinics, which function as separate profit centers, charging emergency room rates for fracture stabilization, spinal precautions, and helicopter evacuations that the same guests’ insurance companies pay without question.

The research on alcohol and ski injury is consistent, if incomplete because resorts have no incentive to collect it systematically. A study of 4,550 injured skiers in the Italian Dolomites found high blood alcohol concentration in 43% of the 200 major-trauma patients tested, and researchers noted that unsystematic alcohol testing meant the true figure was an undercount. A UK study found that skiers are 43% more likely to be involved in a crash after drinking, with 3.8 million British skiers reporting alcohol-related slope injuries over a 5-year period. Austrian survey data showed that 30% of male recreational skiers consumed alcohol on the day of skiing, while more than half drank heavily the night before. Alcohol amplifies at altitude: lower oxygen tension accelerates intoxication, meaning a skier at 10,000 feet is impaired on fewer drinks than the same person at sea level.

The conflict of interest is structural. The resort sells the substance that causes the injury, staffs the clinic that treats it, and bills the insurer that pays for both. No regulator requires disclosure of this arrangement, and no liability attaches to the bar that served the skier who then fractured a stranger’s femur on the intermediate run below.

Living rooms

Alcohol is the leading chemical contributor to domestic violence in the United States. The National Institute of Justice estimates that alcohol is involved in 55% of domestic violence incidents. The mechanism is biological: acute ethanol intoxication disables the prefrontal cortex’s inhibitory control over the amygdala, the structure that processes threat and drives aggression. Chronic heavy drinking compounds this through sustained neurological remodeling that makes emotional regulation permanently less reliable.

Children in households with an alcoholic parent have a 4-fold increased risk of developing AUD themselves. The transmission runs through genetics and through trauma: children raised around violence learn that alcohol and danger are inseparable companions, and they often reproduce that pairing in adulthood. Roughly 40% of violent crimes in the United States involve an intoxicated offender, and the criminal justice system warehouses the alcohol industry’s externalized damage at public expense.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) affect an estimated 1 to 5% of Americans, making them more common than autism spectrum disorder. They range from fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), characterized by facial dysmorphia, growth restriction, and intellectual disability, to milder neurodevelopmental effects on attention and executive function. No safe level of prenatal alcohol exposure exists; the same “safe at low doses” myth that circulates among adults circulates among pregnant women, with consequences that last a lifetime.

None of this appears on the industry’s balance sheet. The $2 billion in annual US advertising that normalizes drinking as pleasure, sports, and social connection does not include a line item for the fractured orbital bones, the children’s protective services cases, or the ski patrol helicopters. Those costs transfer cleanly to families, insurers, taxpayers, and emergency physicians who treat, night after night, the consequences of a substance the culture still officially classifies as a beverage.

Globalist fingerprints

The hypothesis that alcohol normalization is a deliberate tool of social control is not new. Aldous Huxley wrote about it in 1932 in Brave New World, where soma, the state-sanctioned euphoric drug, kept the population docile. The mechanism does not require conspiracy in the traditional sense; it requires only that moneyed interests recognize that a sedated, addicted, cognitively impaired population is easier to govern and more profitable to sell to than a clear-headed one.

The evidence of coordination is structural. The alcohol industry participates in WHO policy discussions through industry-funded “health” organizations in ways that would be recognized as a conflict of interest if practiced by any other sector. It funds academic research that produces favorable findings. It markets aggressively to populations whose drinking is already problematic, above all, young adults and minority communities. It lobbies against every evidence-based policy intervention, from minimum unit pricing to advertising restrictions to warning labels.

The same Rockefeller-adjacent network that built Pharma and the food processing industries in the 20th century had substantial interests in the alcohol industry’s political normalization. John D. Rockefeller Jr., ironically a lifelong teetotaler, contributed heavily to Anti-Saloon League efforts during Prohibition, but his family’s broader industrial interests included the chemical and pharmaceutical companies that supplied the alcohol industry and later profited from treating its bad outcomes.

The alcohol industry’s marketing budget flows heavily into professional sports, a sector that also receives substantial government subsidies through stadium construction and tax arrangements. The interlock between sports broadcasting, alcohol advertising, and political access creates an ecosystem where challenging alcohol’s cultural status becomes career-limiting for any politician, regulator, or public health official who tries it.

Consider what a blunted population looks like from the perspective of those managing it: less likely to organize, more susceptible to simple emotional appeals, more prone to family disintegration that increases dependence on state services, more easily monetized through healthcare for the disorders that alcohol causes. The industry does not need to be malevolent in its intent; it needs only to be indifferent to consequences while maximizing shareholder returns. The effect is the same.

What other countries show us

Scotland introduced minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol in 2018, setting a floor of 50 pence per unit of alcohol. A 5-year evaluation published in The Lancet in 2023 found that alcohol-specific deaths fell by 13.4% in Scotland compared to what would have been expected without MUP, and that hospital admissions for ALD fell significantly. The effect was concentrated among the heaviest drinkers, the population that most needed intervention and that educational approaches alone fail to reach.

Canada followed with its own minimum pricing policies in several provinces, with similar results. England and Wales declined to implement MUP for over a decade despite Scottish evidence, reflecting the political weight of the alcohol and hospitality industries in Westminster lobbying.

Nordic countries with state alcohol monopolies (Finland’s Alko, Sweden’s Systembolaget, Norway’s Vinmonopolet) show substantially lower rates of AUD and alcohol-related mortality than comparable European countries with liberalized markets, even controlling for cultural factors. The mechanism is straightforward: restricting availability and maintaining price floors reduces consumption across the population, with the largest effects in the most vulnerable drinkers.

Russia’s alcohol mortality crisis of the 1990s, in which male life expectancy fell by 7 years following the market liberalization and privatization that made alcohol cheap and ubiquitous, is the sharpest natural experiment in recent history. When Vladimir Putin’s government imposed steep alcohol taxes and restricted sales hours beginning around 2006, male life expectancy began recovering. The lesson, that price and availability drive population-level alcohol harm, is unambiguous and universally ignored by industry-aligned policymakers.

The human capacity to survive what we do to ourselves

Humans are, the clinical record makes clear, nearly indestructible in ways that should not work. Patients with liver cirrhosis who achieve abstinence show extensive hepatic regeneration. Brain atrophy from chronic alcohol use reverses with sustained sobriety, with white matter recovery detectable on MRI within months. The hippocampus, that structure so vulnerable to moderate chronic drinking, demonstrates neurogenesis in abstinence.

The same capacity for biological repair is visible across every domain of iatrogenic and environmental assault I have examined: bodies recovering from decades of unnecessary medications, immune systems reconstituting after chemotherapy, microbiomes rebuilding after years of antibiotics. The body wants to live. It needs us to stop poisoning it.

This resilience is not permission to continue drinking. It is an argument for stopping, because the capacity for repair is documented and waiting. The people who quit drinking at 45 do not recover as fully as those who quit at 30, and those who quit at 30 do not recover as fully as those who never started. But most people who quit find the recovery extraordinary, and most who are told it is too late to matter are wrong.

Synthesis

Alcohol is the oldest and most successfully normalized poison in human history. Its cultural integration is so complete that questioning it feels, to many people, like questioning something as fundamental as food. That feeling is the product of centuries of deliberate cultivation by commercial interests that understood, long before modern neuroscience confirmed it, that a substance capable of producing physical dependence in 10% of users and psychological habituation in many more was an extraordinary business opportunity.

The “safe at moderate doses” doctrine was never as well-supported as its promoters claimed, and the research demolishing it has been available for long enough that its continued circulation in medical education and popular media cannot be attributed to innocent lag. Something maintains it. The same economic and political forces that maintained the tobacco-heart disease disconnect for decades, that maintained the opioid-for-chronic-pain narrative until the overdose deaths became impossible to ignore, have an interest in maintaining the fiction that 1 to 2 drinks per day is a health-neutral choice.

The parallels to other Pharma and healthcare frauds are not coincidental. The pattern of industry funding skewing research, regulatory capture limiting effective policy, clinician education lagging behind evidence, and stigma-based treatment barriers keeping effective pharmacology from reaching patients appears in alcohol’s story as it appears in opioids, antidepressants, or statins. The institutions built to protect public health have been the vehicles of its subversion.

The roads, the slopes, and the living rooms are where the accounting happens. 12,429 dead on US highways in 2023 from drunk driving alone. An estimated 43% of major trauma patients tested at ski resorts showing detectable blood alcohol. More than half of all domestic violence incidents preceded by drinking. These are not statistics about a legal recreational substance operating within normal risk tolerances. They are the footprint of a product that externalizes its true cost onto the bodies of people who never asked to absorb it.

What comes after recognizing this? At the individual level, the practical answer is simple: less alcohol, or none, produces better health outcomes at every dose, and the pharmacological tools to support people who struggle with cessation exist and are underused. At the population level, minimum unit pricing, restricted advertising, mandatory health labeling, and treatment parity for AUD with other chronic diseases would save hundreds of thousands of lives per year in the United States alone.

Whether those measures arrive depends on whether the people who understand the evidence become louder than the people who profit from confusion. The track record is not encouraging. But the track record on tobacco eventually changed, and lung cancer rates fell. The tools are known. The will is the variable.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

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