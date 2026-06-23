by Christopher Cook - The Freedom Scale

Watch:

The real question is not—or ought not be—why government was allowed to do something this bad. The real question is

Why allow any entity to have any nonconsensual power at all?

Do you see the difference?

We can envision it in terms of an imaginary “we are not the same” meme on taxation:

You are angered by certain ways that government spends your tax money. I know that all taxation is theft, extortion, and slavery. We are not the same.

Bitching about the government doing this or that is rearranging deck chairs on a moral titanic. ALL involuntary governance is morally impermissible.

As long as you continue to grant that such entities have any legitimacy whatsoever, this crap will keep happening.

Please see it for what it is!

PS: Substack does not allow for Facebook videos to be linked in the same way as YouTube videos. So, here are links to the original video, the author’s Facebook page, and her business website.

She may or may not understand that government itself is the problem, rather than just “bad” government. But either way, she is as much its victim as the rest of us are. And in the case of her family’s and village’s need for firewood, all the more so.

As such, we support them in their plight.

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