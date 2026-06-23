The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
1m

YES CORRECT in your statement but at this point there is nothing that will work except FULL SCALE REBELLION , all other methods have been removed or the people disconnected from any means to change it , THAT IS BY DESIGN , EXPECT little by little we will ALL be removed from access to the needed resources, we are all INIDANS now

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
20m

Yes you're right, the very acceptance that we need to be governed is fallacious and dangerous. However it's not the people who make the policies that are the real problem. They can make policies all day long 365 days a year. It is the people who carry out those policies that are the problem. It's not that they so much believe in government, they just want a paycheck. The money system makes whores out of all of us and brings out the worse in human nature. So belief in authority and the use of debt-issued money are the two factors that keep us in this headlock.

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