by Chuck Martin

Air taxi company Eve Air Mobility signed a contract to sell 50 of its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles to Revo, an advanced air mobility operator in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and its parent company Helicopters International (OHI).

Under the $250 million agreement, signed at the Paris Air Show 2025 this week, Revo would become the launch operator for the eVTOLs in São Paulo starting in 2027.

Revo runs door-to-door mobility services with helicopter services connecting key Brazil locations.

“This binding agreement with Revo and OHI is a pivotal step for Eve, demonstrating growing market confidence in our technology and operational model,” Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air said in the announcement.

The electric aerial vehicles are expected to be used to fly passengers from airports to cities, much like the intended use of other planned air taxi services.

In April, Eve Air and Recaro Aircraft Seating last year jointly created new lightweight seating designed specifically for eVTOL vehicles.

The seating uses high-grade aluminum, titanium and composite materials for minimal weight, required for energy-efficient flying.

Unlike traditional airplane seats, those on EAVs need to be much lighter and easy enough to get in and out of, since the vehicles are designed for short and continuous flights.

As it continues its global expansion, Embraer spinoff Eve Air is working with JetSetGo to promote urban air mobility in India and prepare the air space for travel alongside the production and certification of the eVTOL vehicles.

Eve Air also has a deal to sell 50 of its electric aerial vehicles to Helicopters, Inc, which operates in metropolitan areas throughout the U.S.

Eve started working with Helicopters Inc. in Chicago in 2022.

The Eve eVTOL vehicle uses eight propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly on cruise, with no change of component positions for flight. It has a range of 60 miles.

Eve Air has received $35 million in funding from the Brazil National Development Bank.

That financing followed a $92.5 million line of credit secured in 2022 and a more recent $50 million investment from Citibank.

Those funds are intended to support the eVTOL development program and for testing processes. The Brazil bank already was a supporter of Eve’s vision for advanced air mobility.

As an important step for type certification, the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil has published final airworthiness criteria for the Eve EAV.

Related:Air Taxi Company Creating ‘Ready-to-Fly’ Platform; 50 Vehicle Sale

Aside from funding issues, the development of electric flying vehicles is well underway.

For example, Eve Air introduced a full-scale eVTOL prototype at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. and completed the selection of the primary suppliers for its EAV prior to entering its testing phase.

The test phase includes flight capabilities and safety features for Eve, which has pre-orders for 2,900 of its flying vehicles, according to the company.

Eve Air funding includes a $94 million investment from several investors, including Embraer, the main backer of Eve Air, and a $20 million investment from Nidec Aerospace, the maker of its electric propulsion system. That investment is part of the Nidec strategy to supply products such as chargers for EAVs.

Eve Air also works with Embraer and Groupe ADP to prepare for EAV operations at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, including updating airport facilities by adding training, maintenance and ground services for eVTOL vehicles.

The company came out of Embraer’s business and innovation accelerator and has been working to create a low-sound vehicle with efficient thrust.

The Eve Air flying taxi is expected to enter service in 2026, with the company leveraging Embraer’s experience of developing, designing and certifying aircraft.

Related:Most Read: Air Taxi Company Explores Deal Worth Up to $1B; John Deere Acquires Drone Field-Scouting Company Sentera

It is expected that Eve would use Embraer’s global network of service and support locations.

Eve Air also has an order for up to 50 of its EAVs from the largest helicopter air charter service in Japan as AirX Inc. signed a letter of intent to purchase 10 EAVs with an option to purchase 40 more and announced the launch of the Greater Tokyo Area’s first eVTOL test field, the urban air mobility center.

In addition to Japan, Eve is working with customers in Australia, India and South Korea.

GlobalX agreed to purchase 200 flying vehicles from Eve Air in 2022 and established UrbanX as a subsidiary of GlobalX.

The Florida flights are intended to help commuters navigate short distances and avoid traffic congestion and improve travel times.

Road travel times in Miami can be challenging because of delays caused by the frequent opening of numerous draw bridges as boats navigate through the many channels.

The electric flying service in Florida is subject to approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation.

Eve Air also is growing arrangements with low-cost carriers, such as its deal with Flynas, a low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia, to explore starting eVTOL services in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Eve Air also has been working with cities, countries and regulatory authorities to establish concepts of operations in the U.S., Brazil and the U.K.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.