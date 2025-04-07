By James Bickerton. US News Reporter

n electric air taxi company hoping to launch commercially in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next couple of years is hoping its flights will become financially "competitive with a taxi or a ride-hail."

Nikhil Goel, the chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, made the comment in an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, though he admitted the product would start as a premium service comparable to UberBlack.

Newsweek contacted Archer Aviation for comment via a press inquiry form on Friday outside of regular office hours.

Why It Matters

A number of companies are competing to launch commercially viable electric air taxi services, which are significantly quieter than helicopters and thus cause less noise pollution when operating in cities.

However, the sector is fiercely competitive with German firm Lilium, widely regarded as an industry leader, filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Forbes reported.

An Archer Aviation electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying taxi is pictured during the 2023 Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central - Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on November 13, 2023. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/GETTY

What To Know

Earlier this week, Archer displayed 'Midnight,' a four-seater electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to local dignitaries and reporters at San Francisco International Airport in the United Airlines hangar.

The aircraft weighs 6,500 pounds and is designed for flights of between 20 and 50 miles, according to Archer, with a maximum speed of 150 miles per hour.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Adam Goldstein, Archer's founder and CEO, said the aircraft would "absolutely not" just be for the super-rich, adding: "It's designed to be a mass market product."

Goel agreed, saying, "Our goal is to be competitive with a taxi or a ride-hail," though he initially compared the product to UberBlack, the ride-hailing company's premium service, which usually costs several times its standard fare.



Archer is hoping to launch its service in the United Arab Emirates later this year and in California at some point over the next two years.

A proposed air taxi map produced by the company for Los Angeles shows stops at a number of points, including the Los Angeles Rams stadium, Long Beach, the University of Southern California, and Hollywood Burbank airport.

For the Bay Area, Archer proposes stops in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Livermore, and Napa.

