by Chuck Martin

Florida advanced air mobility (AAM) startup UrbanLink Air Mobility has agreed to purchase 40 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) cargo drones.

The deal is part of a strategic partnership with California-based Traverse Aero, which plans to supply UrbanLink with 40 of its Orca hybrid-electric eVTOL cargo drones.

The drones have a 600-mile range, can carry up to 550 pounds of cargo and are powered by batteries and sustainable aviation fuel.

UrbanLink plans to use the drones in Miami in relief operations and to transport additional baggage and cargo for passengers traveling on its eVTOL flying vehicles and sea vessels.

In Puerto Rico, the AAM company plans to deploy Orca drones for government and relief agencies for rescue services and to deliver supplies and equipment.

“The Orca drones not only provide our customers with an environmentally friendly delivery service, they also allow us to support first responders and local communities in the wake of a natural disaster,” said Ed Wegel, UrbanLink founder and chairman. “This partnership marks another step forward in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-value, end-to-end transportation across air, sea and ground.”

UrbanLink, which launched earlier this year, also has partnered with Ferrovial Vertiports to develop sites for the takeoff, landing and charging of electric aerial vehicles.

UrbanLink recently agreed to purchase 20 eVTOL jets from Lilium to operate the electric aerial vehicles (EAV) in South Florida. However, Lilium has faced financial difficulties and recently appointed KPMG to start an M&A process as the flying vehicle startup faces insolvency.

Service was planned to start in 2026, with UrbanLink, Ferrovial and Lilium determining service routes and vertiport locations for initial eVTOL flights.

The UrbanLink fleet includes electric aerial vehicles (EAV), the nine-passenger Eviaton Alice aircraft and electric sea vessels from Regent Craft and Artemis Technologies.

The company is not alone in the race for new air transportation services, including flying cars, personal air vehicles, ultralights, which do not require a pilot license, and certified vehicles, which require a license.

For example, eVTOL company Joby Aviation is building a facility in Dayton, Ohio, to deliver up to 500 eVTOL vehicles a year. Joby has partnerships with Uber and Delta Air Lines.

