The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
8hEdited

If folks are up in arms over flock license plate readers, maybe this leads more everyday people to understand the comng days of mass surveillance/ AI /digital ID enslavement

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
32m

Destroying someone else's property should be and is against the law.

However, the actual culprits that allowed these unconstitutional devices to be installed on public areas need to be investigated and taken before the courts.

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