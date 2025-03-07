By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News

The U.S. Air Force has designed two unmanned fighter jets – the first of its kind – and the historic aircraft will be ready to fly this summer.

USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin made the exciting announcement at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium on Monday.

The YFQ-42A (General Atomics) and the YFQ-44A (Anduril) will fall under the Mission Design Series within the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

"Now we have two prototypes of Collaborative Combat Aircraft," Allvin said. "They were only on paper less than a couple of years ago, and they are going to be ready to fly this summer."

The U.S. Air Force announced two fighter jets prepared to fly this summer will be the first of their kind to operate unmanned. (USAF Gen. Allvin / X)

Both uncrewed fighter jets, which represent the "first in a new generation" of its kind, will "be crucial in securing air superiority for the Joint Force in future conflicts," the USAF said.

The aircraft will make it possible to utilize crewed-uncrewed teaming against enemies in contested environments, according to the branch.

"Receiving a Mission Design Series designation is a big step in the military aviation world…this demonstrates incredible progress toward the @DeptofDefense’s charge to match threats to capabilities," Allvin wrote on X.

The general continued by saying, "Translation to plain English: the most badass Air Force in the world is about to get even more lethal...Our #1 job is putting warheads on foreheads!"

USAF Gen. Allvin signs the YFQ-44A (Anduril) fighter jet, which will fall under the Mission Design Series within the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. (USAF Gen. Allvin / X)

Allvin said the historic aircraft lets the world know that the U.S. is "leaning into a new chapter of aerial warfare" and developing capabilities with a "mission first" mindset.

USAF Gen. Allvin signs the YFQ-42A (General Atomics) fighter jet during the announcement that the historic aircraft will be ready to fly this summer. (USAF Gen. Allvin / X)

Both jets will continue to undergo rigorous testing and evaluation with the Air Force and its industry partners.

"The insights gained from these efforts will be crucial in shaping the future of the CCA program and solidifying the Air Force's position at the forefront of airpower innovation," the Air Force said.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.