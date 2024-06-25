Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Shane Devine

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has poured $14.5 million into advertisements attacking the pro-Palestine Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) ahead of his election, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The Congressman has been vocal about his opposition to Israel, and the Zionist lobby has responded by spending $17,000 an hour on TV ads, mass mailings, and “clogging phone lines with caustic attacks” per The New York Times.

According to the Times, AIPAC spent more on this race than has ever been spent by any other interest group on a single House race. AIPAC is pursuing similar attacks against candidates that do not support more funding for their war against Gaza in primary elections across the US, including more than $400,000 against Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R) race in Kentucky, about $1.5 million against Rep. Cori Bush (D) in Missouri, and more than $1 million against Brandon Herrera (R) in Texas.

Bowman released footage of him campaigning in the rain for the upcoming primary. As many X users pointed out, there was no reason for him to be standing in the rain as the volunteers he was talking to were standing under a tent.

Bowman and fellow New York lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were criticized for their “cringeworthy antics” by the New York Post and others.

Bowman has been calling out AIPAC’s influence throughout the election, as can be seen in this clip from his debate on Spectrum News with his rival George Latimer.

“I’m an outspoken person of color. I’m an outspoken Black man. I fight against genocide in Gaza, and I fight for justice right here,” Bowman said during the debate. “And his supporters don’t want that because it challenges their power.”

“Assuming the outcome is as we expect it, the message is going to be that being pro-Israel is not just wise policy, it’s smart politics,” said Mark Mellman, a left-wing analyst whose group, Democratic Majority for Israel, spent $1 million against Bowman.

