By Donald Shaw

A new bill from Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) would strip federal aid to universities that engage in the BDS movement or limit involvement with Israeli institutions.

As universities face growing pressure from students and faculty to cut ties with Israel over its war in Gaza, a pair of heavily AIPAC-funded members of Congress have introduced legislation that would punish universities for responding to those demands. On Tuesday, Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) introduced the Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act of 2025, a bill that would cut off federal funds to any college that boycotts Israel or imposes limits on academic cooperation with Israeli institutions.

The bill would require colleges to annually certify that they will not engage in a “nonexpressive commercial boycott” of Israel or companies and other entities licensed by Israel. Any university that refuses to do business with Israeli entities, other than for a “valid business reason,” would be made ineligible for Title IV financial aid programs, including Pell Grants and student loans. Undergraduate students received $16,360 in financial aid on average in the 2023-2024 school year, according to College Board. The bill also targets schools that restrict student or faculty participation in academic programs in Israel, threatening to cut them off from international studies funding under Title VI.

Though only a few universities have adopted boycott policies, the bill is clearly aimed at preempting growing pro-Palestinian campus activism. Sonoma State University in California agreed last year to end partnerships with Israeli academic institutions, a move that would likely violate the requirements in the Foxx-Gottheimer bill, threatening its students' financial aid. At Hampshire College in Massachusetts, the board of trustees voted in 2009 to divest from a mutual fund with Israeli holdings. At several other schools, such as UCLA, Tufts, and Yale, student governments have passed divestment resolutions, though administrations have largely rejected those efforts and retained ties with Israeli institutions.

Gottheimer is one of AIPAC's top allies in Congress and has received over $1 million in campaign funding from the group's donor network over his career. Foxx, a senior member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, received more than $92,000 from AIPAC PAC's donors in the 2024 cycle alone. While it's unknown if AIPAC is supporting the Foxx-Gottheimer bill, it has pushed other anti-BDS measures. Earlier this year, the group was promoting a bill—pulled shortly ahead of a planned House vote—that would bar Americans from participating in boycotts of Israel or its settlements that have the backing of international groups like the United Nations.

In going after campus protests, the bill aligns with the crackdown being waged by the Trump administration, which has sought to characterize anti-occupation and anti-war demonstrations as antisemitic or violent. Earlier this year, the Trump White House pushed executive actions to restrict protests on federally funded campuses, and some Trump allies have proposed legislation to criminalize student encampments. Like those efforts, the Foxx-Gottheimer bill uses the threat of federal funding cuts to try and silence pro-Palestine activism.

