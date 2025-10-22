The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Z.'s avatar
Steve Z.
2h

I "asked" both Chat GP and Grok about the Sandy Hook Hoax (nobody died, I did a deep dive on it).

Both said it occurred. It absolutely did NOT.

AI will confuse people and guide us to conclusions desired by big Govt/those who rule us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture