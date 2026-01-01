by Georgia Patriot Insider

There’s a lie quietly spreading through corporate America, Silicon Valley, and Washington at the same time.

It goes like this:

“AI is replacing workers. Automation is inevitable. We have no choice.”

But the data tells a very different story.

https://www.uscis.gov/tools/reports-and-studies/h-1b-employer-data-hub

H1B data here lies exposed

What’s actually happening is not mass AI replacement — it’s labor substitution, wage arbitrage, and financial narrative management. AI just happens to be the most convenient excuse ever invented.

The Numbers Don’t Lie — And They’re Hiding in Plain Sight

According to USCIS data for FY 2025, the top H-1B petitioners are:

Amazon

Meta

Microsoft

Google

Apple

Walmart

JPMorgan Chase

Deloitte

Tata Consultancy Services

Cognizant

These are not struggling companies desperate for talent.

These are the most capitalized firms in human history.

And they are importing labor at industrial scale.

If AI were truly replacing workers, H-1B demand would be falling.

Instead, it’s accelerating.

That contradiction should end the conversation immediately — but it doesn’t, because the AI narrative serves multiple interests at once.

AI as the Perfect Corporate Alibi

AI has become the perfect shield:

Layoffs can be blamed on “automation”

Wage suppression can be justified as “market forces”

Offshoring is reframed as “global talent optimization”

Share prices stay inflated under the promise of exponential productivity

In reality, many of the roles supposedly “automated” are simply being re-staffed with cheaper, more controllable labor under visa dependency.

This isn’t innovation.

It’s accounting theater.

The H-1B Dependency Problem No One Mentions

H-1B workers are not bad people. That’s not the point.

The issue is leverage.

H-1B employees:

Are tied to their employer for legal status

Are less likely to challenge management

Are less likely to unionize

Can be paid less for the same work

Can be replaced faster and quieter

That creates a structurally imbalanced labor market — and AI is being used as the storyline that keeps it socially acceptable.

Why AI Needs This Story to Survive

Here’s the uncomfortable part.

The current AI market is wildly overpriced.

Revenue does not match valuation.

Margins do not match hype.

Productivity gains do not match promises.

So what fills the gap?

Narrative.

Just like past bubbles, belief is doing the heavy lifting — not fundamentals.

And when layoffs happen, they reinforce the illusion:

“See? AI is working.”

But when you look closer, the work didn’t disappear.

It just changed hands.

This Has a Familiar Smell

Anyone who’s studied collapsed financial systems knows this pattern:

Paper growth disconnected from reality

Narrative control replacing transparency

Labor pressure masking structural weakness

Constant capital inflow required to maintain appearances

This isn’t new.

It looks less like innovation and more like late-stage financial engineering.

When accounting becomes storytelling instead of truth, collapse is not a question of if — only when.

Who Loses?

American workers

Wage growth

Labor bargaining power

Long-term innovation

Economic trust

Who wins?

Executive compensation

Stock-based valuations

Consulting firms

Offshore labor pipelines

Short-term market optics

The Bottom Line

AI is not the villain.

But it is being weaponized as cover.

Cover for labor replacement.

Cover for wage suppression.

Cover for visa dependency.

Cover for an overheated market that can’t justify its own valuation without a myth.

When this unwinds — and it will — people will pretend no one could have seen it coming.

But the data is already public.

You just have to be willing to say what it actually means.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.