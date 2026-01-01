The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1hEdited

This article feels like AI wrote it.

As long as Americans have bread and circuses, apparently, they’ll put up with almost anything. We truly are sheeple.

And the Indians think they are better than anyone else. They don’t raise their kids to be football players and prom queens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

I know some people in the US that will confirm Etienne on this report. It's been happening for some time. To a much lesser extent in the EU at present.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture