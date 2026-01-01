AI Isn’t Taking Your Job — H-1B Is. And That’s the Cover Story No One Wants to Talk About.
There’s a lie quietly spreading through corporate America, Silicon Valley, and Washington at the same time.
It goes like this:
“AI is replacing workers. Automation is inevitable. We have no choice.”
But the data tells a very different story.
What’s actually happening is not mass AI replacement — it’s labor substitution, wage arbitrage, and financial narrative management. AI just happens to be the most convenient excuse ever invented.
The Numbers Don’t Lie — And They’re Hiding in Plain Sight
According to USCIS data for FY 2025, the top H-1B petitioners are:
Amazon
Meta
Microsoft
Apple
Walmart
JPMorgan Chase
Deloitte
Tata Consultancy Services
Cognizant
These are not struggling companies desperate for talent.
These are the most capitalized firms in human history.
And they are importing labor at industrial scale.
If AI were truly replacing workers, H-1B demand would be falling.
Instead, it’s accelerating.
That contradiction should end the conversation immediately — but it doesn’t, because the AI narrative serves multiple interests at once.
AI as the Perfect Corporate Alibi
AI has become the perfect shield:
Layoffs can be blamed on “automation”
Wage suppression can be justified as “market forces”
Offshoring is reframed as “global talent optimization”
Share prices stay inflated under the promise of exponential productivity
In reality, many of the roles supposedly “automated” are simply being re-staffed with cheaper, more controllable labor under visa dependency.
This isn’t innovation.
It’s accounting theater.
The H-1B Dependency Problem No One Mentions
H-1B workers are not bad people. That’s not the point.
The issue is leverage.
H-1B employees:
Are tied to their employer for legal status
Are less likely to challenge management
Are less likely to unionize
Can be paid less for the same work
Can be replaced faster and quieter
That creates a structurally imbalanced labor market — and AI is being used as the storyline that keeps it socially acceptable.
Why AI Needs This Story to Survive
Here’s the uncomfortable part.
The current AI market is wildly overpriced.
Revenue does not match valuation.
Margins do not match hype.
Productivity gains do not match promises.
So what fills the gap?
Narrative.
Just like past bubbles, belief is doing the heavy lifting — not fundamentals.
And when layoffs happen, they reinforce the illusion:
“See? AI is working.”
But when you look closer, the work didn’t disappear.
It just changed hands.
This Has a Familiar Smell
Anyone who’s studied collapsed financial systems knows this pattern:
Paper growth disconnected from reality
Narrative control replacing transparency
Labor pressure masking structural weakness
Constant capital inflow required to maintain appearances
This isn’t new.
It looks less like innovation and more like late-stage financial engineering.
When accounting becomes storytelling instead of truth, collapse is not a question of if — only when.
Who Loses?
American workers
Wage growth
Labor bargaining power
Long-term innovation
Economic trust
Who wins?
Executive compensation
Stock-based valuations
Consulting firms
Offshore labor pipelines
Short-term market optics
The Bottom Line
AI is not the villain.
But it is being weaponized as cover.
Cover for labor replacement.
Cover for wage suppression.
Cover for visa dependency.
Cover for an overheated market that can’t justify its own valuation without a myth.
When this unwinds — and it will — people will pretend no one could have seen it coming.
But the data is already public.
You just have to be willing to say what it actually means.
This article feels like AI wrote it.
As long as Americans have bread and circuses, apparently, they’ll put up with almost anything. We truly are sheeple.
And the Indians think they are better than anyone else. They don’t raise their kids to be football players and prom queens.
I know some people in the US that will confirm Etienne on this report. It's been happening for some time. To a much lesser extent in the EU at present.