AI Humanoid Robots Replacing Humans Are The Next Level Of Transhumanist Technocracy Implementation
by Ana Maria Mihalcea
I wanted to repost this important article on the future of humanoid robots that is here. In essence, the transhumanist technocratic vision is to replace 90% of the labor force by robots. Essentially it is not just fusing humans with technology, creating Cyborgs and then phasing the human part out, but also to create AI controlled humanoid robots in every aspect of our lives. This then also begs the question of what happens when AI renders humans to primitive to keep around. If the projected amounts of humanoid robots are 100 Million in the US alone, I hope you realize they are produced to replace human jobs and usefulness in society. Human labor will be obsolete.
Summary
The global market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, with potential shipments of 1.4 million to 6.5 million units per year.
Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot is leading the way, with other companies like Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, Sanctuary AI, and UBTECH Robotics also making advancements.
Risks include technology development, high costs, public acceptance, legal issues, and company and stock market challenges.
Humanoid robot sector outlook
Goldman Sachs forecast - The global market for humanoid robots could reach $38 billion by 2035 (that's up more than sixfold from a previous projection of $6 billion). GS quote: "The team's base case is for more than 250,000 humanoid robot shipments in 2030, almost all of which would be for industrial use. Our analysts' base case is for consumer robot sales to ramp up quickly over the next decade, exceeding a million units annually in just over a decade… Some Western companies likely have the most sophisticated AI software models, while Asia will probably be the manufacturing hub for humanoid components, because of the wide supply chain base and lower manufacturing costs."
Market and Markets forecast - The global humanoid market size to grow from US$1.8b in 2023 to US$13.8b by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% in the period.
Global X ETFs forecast - By 2035, we expect the total addressable market, or TAM, for the global humanoid robotics market to approach $4.85 trillion.
Goldman Sachs forecasts that humanoid robots are expected to become a $38 billion market by 2035 (source)
Goldman Sachs base case is for global shipments of 1.4m pa in 2035, bull case is for 6.5m pa in 2035 (source)
The humanoid market size to grow at a CAGR of 50.2% with key demand coming from North America, Asia-Pacific, & Europe (source)
The humanoid robot trend is potentially just about to take-off (source)
Top 6 Humanoid Robot Companies To Consider (in alphabetical order)
Agility Robotics (private)
Agility Robotics states they have the "the most advanced Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) on the market" named 'Digit.'" Agility further states:
Designed to navigate our world, Digit can walk into existing facilities and address the hardest-to-automate portions of your workflow. Digit is made for work, and its technology has been proven in real-world distribution, 3PL and manufacturing sites.
Potential customers can either buy or lease Digit as a 'Robot as a Service ("RaaS"). In October 2023, it was announced that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) will begin testing Digit for use in their operations.
Agility Robotics humanoid robot 'Digit' is an advanced Mobile Manipulation Robot (source)
Boston Dynamics - a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF)
Boston Dynamics is a company with a long history as a leader in the robotics sector. The Company was founded in 1992 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. Boston Dynamics operates as a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company.
The Company primarily serves sectors such as manufacturing, energy, construction, logistics, and government with their robotic solutions. Boston Dynamics state that they are:
...the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling industry's toughest challenges...Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity, and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces, from industrial plants and construction sites to distribution centers and warehouses...
Boston Dynamics' most advanced humanoid robot, "Atlas," is still being developed and was recently updated to an all-electric new version (see linked article below). It uses advanced control algorithms to enable it to plan complex whole body movements while accounting for the environment. You can view several videos of the Atlas robot in action here.
The all-new electric Atlas robot by Boston Dynamics
Figure AI (private)
Figure.ai uses AI vision technology in their robots, with the first commercial robot called "Figure 01." The Company is well funded and founded by Brett Adcock (he also founded eVTOL company Archer Aviation).
The Company NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), states they have "the world's first commercially viable autonomous humanoid robot." And that:
"Figure 01 is AI-powered and self-reliant, ready to produce an abundance of affordable, more widely available goods and services to a degree which humanity has never seen."
In January 2024, it was announced:
Figure's humanoid robots to work and assist at BMW's car production factory...Figure's AI humanoid robots have signed an agreement with BMW Manufacturing, and they are expected to assist the latter's employees in a step-by-step process. The first phase is assigned to Figure, and the team will pinpoint the ways and cases in which the AI humanoid robots can assist in automotive production. After they get through the initial phase, the deployment is set to follow at BMW's manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Here, the automated handy helpers seek to increase productivity by shouldering tedious workloads, cutting back on costs Figure and BMW Manufacturing are yet to identify which areas-and hopefully creating a safer work environment.
