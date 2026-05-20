The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1m

Airports are giant normalization experiments. They are now saturated with wi-fi that the staff have no idea is killing them. I am so grateful to never have to fly again.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3m

Why?

What does this better than simple signs?

Or are the yanks too stupid to read?

AI is the most stupid Technology ever created by barbaric Jews who fuck little children.

Why would we want their scum technology?

Fuck them Jews.

Destroy these AI Datacenters they are a danger to humanity as is AI.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-the-new-world-order-religion

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