Etienne Note: In an article, AI In Your Backyard: The Water and the Wires, I made the comment in an Etienne Note that: “There is nothing inherently wrong with data centers.” One of our readers sent me this article breaking down the power impact, including measurements for Data Center Alley in Northern Virginia where I used to live. Very eye-opening.

By Environmental Health Sciences

Summary: The rapid growth of AI data centers is degrading power quality and increasing harmonics, electromagnetic interference, and electrical pollution in communities nationwide.

In addition to the air, water, soil, and other environmental pollution associated with the rapid expansion of AI data centers, this infrastructure is contributing to measurable harmonic distortion (often referred to as “dirty electricity”), degrading power quality for millions of U.S. households, and thus increasing electromagnetic field (EMF) exposures in homes.

A blockbuster Bloomberg report analysing measurements from 770,000 residential sensors across the US found that data center harmonics can extend for miles outside the facility. Three-fourths of the most highly distorted power readings occurred within 50 miles of large data center activity. More than half of the households experiencing the worst distortions were located within 20 miles of significant data center activity.

What Are Harmonics and Dirty Electricity?

Harmonics, also often referred to as dirty electricity, refers to high-frequency voltage spikes and harmonics that disrupt clean alternating current flowing through your home’s electrical wires. It happens when the quality of the power supply is disrupted by fluctuations, voltage spikes, sags, harmonics, or electrical noise.

Data centers rely heavily on electrical components that generate significant harmonics, as detailed in a 2026 publication by Sheng et al. in the journal Energies which states, “this harmonic distortion not only degrades power quality within the facility (e.g., causing overheating of internal transformers) but also propagates to the distribution network, affecting neighboring users (e.g., triggering malfunctions in precision manufacturing equipment). Voltage sags and flicker are additional prominent issues.”

These higher-frequency currents travel along interior household wiring. They also radiate out of the wires, through walls into living spaces. This creates unintended electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure that can affect the health of both people and pets.

Background: Electricity is delivered to homes as alternating current (AC) at 60 Hz in North America and 50 Hz in Europe and most of the world. Ideally, this electricity follows a smooth sinusoidal waveform. Harmonics occur when the normal 60 or 50 Hz wave used to deliver electricity is distorted by additional frequencies, disrupting the smooth flow of electricity and causing erratic spikes and dips in voltage that can damage and degrade equipment, including household appliances and electronics.

Harmonic distortions in voltage and current, collectively known as poor “power quality” by the electric utilities and “dirty electricity” in health discourse, can overheat wiring, trigger electrical faults or arcing, and even increase the risk of sparks and electrical fires.

Industry often refers to:

THDB: Total harmonic distortion of the magnetic field (THDB) is the measure of how distorted the magnetic field is compared to a clean, smooth electrical signal.

THD is total harmonic distortion, a measure of how much an electrical signal (voltage or current) is distorted compared to a clean, smooth waveform.

However, these measurements do not capture all harmonics, only a limited range of frequencies.

Importantly, the issue of power quality isn’t just about what is inside the wiring, but also what is in the air in rooms where people live and work.

Evidence of Harmonic Distortion Near Data Centers

Bloomberg’s analysis of ~770,000 residential sensors found that more than three-quarters of the highest distorted power readings occurred within 50 miles of data centers, and more than half of the homes experiencing the worst distortions were within 20 miles of major data centers. Some areas recorded total harmonic distortion (THD) levels above 8%, the threshold engineers say exceeds accepted limits. In Northern Virginia’s “data center alley,” sensors recorded distortions as high as 12.9% THD, while counties far from data centers averaged below 3%.

It is especially important to understand the power system impact of AI “because it is such a big hammer” on the grid, stated Hasala Dharmawardena, a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, in the DataCenter Dynamics article “AI data centers causing ‘distortions’ in US power grid.”

The study, “Monitoring Harmonic ELF Magnetic Fields in Data Centers with Sensor-Based Instrumentation” published in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement documented the results of a one-month assessment of the extremely low-frequency (ELF) magnetic fields as well as harmonic distortions in a data center. The researchers found that typical magnetic field levels were around 5 milligauss (mG) (0.5 μT), with a maximum below 10 mG (1 μT), while distortion levels were consistently high, with a median total harmonic distortion of the magnetic field (THDB) around 36% and occasional values exceeding 300%. Daily and weekly patterns showed that distortion was much higher during busy working hours, about twice as high as at night and on weekends.

Health Implications of Altered Electrical Environments

Because the human body is electrically conductive and relies on electrical signaling for physiological processes, external electromagnetic field exposure can impact biology. Although studies funded by the electrical industry more often report no significant effects from EMF exposure, and industry-sponsored reviews downplay research showing adverse outcomes from non-ionizing electromagnetic fields, the majority of peer-reviewed studies report measurable biological effects from non-ionizing EMF exposure.

EMF and Cancer Risk

Both extremely low-frequency (ELF) magnetic fields and wireless (cell tower) radiofrequency EMF were classified by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as a possible human carcinogen and the last few decades of science have continued to report associations between non-ionizing EMF exposure and increased cancer risk.

Hyperscale data centers require massive amounts of electricity, often necessitating significant expansion of the surrounding power grid. This includes running new high-voltage transmission lines through nearby communities, which can further increase residential ELF-EMF exposure. Hundreds of scientists recommend reducing EMF exposure due to the scientific evidence linking exposure to adverse health effects. Notably, ELF magnetic fields are associated with increased risk for childhood leukemia at levels thousands of times lower than industry standards. Kaiser Permanente studies report that prenatal ELF-EMF exposure was associated with increased miscarriage risk as well as ADHD, obesity, and asthma.

Watch a video of Dr. De Kun-Li presenting on his team’s research on EMF magnetic fields and health below.

Dr. Henry Lai, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington and Editor Emeritus of the journal Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, has compiled summaries of the research on the biological effects of EMF exposure, concluding that the majority of research has found that exposure produces oxidative effects and genetic, neurological, reproductive, and developmental impacts. This information is posted on Dr. Joel Moskowitz’s website SaferEMR.com.

Dr. Samuel Milham, an epidemiologist formerly at the Washington State Department of Health, published the book Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization as well as several scientific papers on how EMF exposure, including high-frequency voltage transients, is a significant environmental stressor and contributor to numerous diseases. His study of teachers in a California school found that elevated exposure to high-frequency voltage transients on electrical wiring was associated with increased cancer incidence among staff. In another publication “Evidence that dirty electricity is causing the worldwide epidemics of obesity and diabetes,” Dr. Milham hypothesized that high-frequency voltage transients (harmonics or “dirty electricity”) contribute to chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, documenting how diesel generators (known sources of electrical transients) are widely used to electrify certain pacific islands and remote regions, several of which have reported high rates of metabolic disease.

A study published in Science of the Total Environment by Havas and Olstad (2008), Power Quality Affects Teacher Wellbeing and Student Behavior in Three Minnesota Schools, found that reducing exposure to high-frequency voltage transients (“dirty electricity”) in schools was associated with improvements in teacher health symptoms, student behavior, and the learning environment.

“Dirty electricity was reduced by more than 90% in the three schools and during this period teacher health improved as did student behavior in the middle/elementary schools. Headaches, general weakness, dry eyes/mouth, facial flushing, asthma, skin irritations, overall mood including depression and anxiety improved significantly among staff.”

Reported Health Improvements Following Electrical Remediation in Schools

In addition to peer-reviewed research, several school administrators, nurses, and local officials have documented observations of improved health and wellbeing following efforts to reduce electrical pollution and improve power quality in school environments. While these reports are observational and do not establish causation, they provide real-world accounts.

A letter from Blair-Taylor School District Superintendent Guy Leavitt (2005) reported that after the installation of electrical filters to address the EMF pollution in district buildings, staff migraines had “almost gone completely away,” the number of students taking medication for hyperactivity had been “dramatically reduced.” Leavitt concluded, “There is mounting evidence that supports the case for electrical pollution and the need to take corrective action.”

A statement by Melrose-Mindoro School District Nurse Char Sbraggia (2005) reported that two years after Graham/Stetzer filters were installed, student and staff health appeared to improve, asthma-related emergency episodes at school had ceased, and absenteeism due to illness had declined; she wrote, “It is my opinion that our students, our teachers and all of our support staff are much healthier than before the filters were installed.”

A newspaper report by Ken Luchterhand in The Melrose Chronicle (2005) documented statements from school administrators that teachers and staff had experienced headaches, fatigue, numbness, sensitivity to light and sound, and loss of taste and smell that they attributed to electrical pollution, and that these symptoms reportedly improved following electrical remediation; Superintendent Ron Perry stated, “The results from the staff has been amazing.”

Power Quality, Electrical Pollution and Impacts to Livestock

A study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology by Hillman, Stetzer, and Graham (2011), Relationship of Electric Power Quality to Milk Production of Dairy Herds — Field Study with Literature Review, found that poor electrical power quality and elevated levels of stray voltage and high-frequency transients were associated with reduced milk production and adverse health effects in dairy cattle, while corrective measures were associated with improved herd performance.

“Harmonic distorted voltage affects cows’ behavior, health, and milk production.”

Managing Harmonics, EMFs, and Protecting Communities

Power quality issues must be addressed proactively. Sheng et al. 2025 recommends harmonic distortion and other power quality issues must be actively managed through filters and higher quality equipment, stricter grid standards, and smarter grid control technologies.

EMF exposure from power lines can and should be reduced through undergrounding powerlines, improved transmission design, greater setbacks from schools, daycares, and residential areas, and well established low-EMF design.

The Supraharmonic Monitoring Gap

Just as low-frequency noise (infrasound) from hyperscale data centers may not be audible but can still impact people living in surrounding communities, there are higher-frequency electrical harmonic distortions called supraharmonics that can impact power quality, without being measured or monitored. Utilities typically only monitor Total Harmonic Distortion (THD or VTHD) for low-order harmonics up to roughly 2–3 kHz (about the 40th–50th harmonic on a 60-Hz grid), but supraharmonics, generally defined as frequencies from about 2 to 150 kHz, are not routinely monitored. Despite this, they can be generated by electrical equipment in data centers as well as solar photovoltaic systems and other systems with high-frequency switching electronics. Front-end design measures to mitigate harmonics are important, however more needs to be done regarding oversight, measuring, monitoring, and research.

Industry sources say that supraharmonics conducted emissions levels will only get worse due to the accelerated deployment of power electronics in or at the edge of the grid.

Power Quality Is Rarely Measured Where People Actually Experience It: Inside Homes

Harmonics can propagate through power lines and underground cables into homes, schools, and workplaces. Bloomberg’s analysis highlighted a critical transparency gap: the widespread harmonic distortions identified across hundreds of thousands of homes were largely unknown to the public.

While engineering standards establish recommended limits for total harmonic distortion enforcement and reporting, requirements for reporting actual harmonic readings are limited, and most utilities only monitor power quality at substations rather than inside neighborhoods or homes. As a result, communities living near data centers have little information on the power quality and harmonic levels of the electricity delivered to their homes.

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