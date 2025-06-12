The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

denise ward
1h

I had my first foray into Ai yesterday. I've asked it questions before but this time I wanted to have a dialogue with it. Oh boy, it is so easy to see through it. It is just the same old / same old thinking as it's controllers. You can see the pattern built in. It massages you by flattery first of all, then goes on to simply say the orthodox line. Having Ai run by the psychopaths will mean we are going to devolve not evolve. Sure we may have snappy technology, but it will only be used to yoke us. Intelligence is honesty, communication, sharing and sure knowledge as well. But the curtailed knowledge that is available to us is keeping a glass ceiling to keep us under. We are fast moving away from the real meaning of intelligence. We need to change the trajectory immediately.

