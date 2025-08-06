The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
5h

Sounds peculiarly like the activity of synthetic biology introduced to the population through chem trails/stratospheric injection, poisoning of the air, water, food, plant animal sources and from direct injection or inhalation of nano scale technology (including synthetic cells that destroy nascent organic ones) and slowly transition the blood supply and related affected processes to enable the internet of bodies/things and WBAN to harvest bioenergy, leverage the "hive mind" capture of the independent and dissident voices and to process data on the network created while using human unused brain capacity and DNA for quantum computation. Let's be honest, the fact that its more prevalent in older populations isn't due to "aging" which is blamed for the toxic overload that we sustain over our lives, which CAUSES us to die slowly over time, its due to the body's being bombarded with harmful chemicals, toxic metals, microplastics, graphene/polymers while we're bearing the bioaccumulation of multiple "vaccines" and poisons along with emotional, physical and intellectual propaganda and fear mongering while we're bathed in electromagnetic frequencies that are completely foreign and hazardous to our body's natural and God-give ability to self-heal. It's 5th generation warfare (or is it 6th now?) that is targeted towards humankind, since we've been deemed to exist in excess and to be a drain on the resources those aspire to live forever (transhumanists/posthumanists) wish to retain for their much sought after long term journey into their vast egos/psychopathic desires and the plundering of everything and everyone else for their own insane gratification.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
9h

And what does just about everything that is being done to us do? Reduce our blood oxygen. Sucks to have the enemy be funded by us and 30-40 years ahead of us technologically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture