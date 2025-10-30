The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Rooster Crows
1h

Tax credits? Seriously an issue? All of those who have no use for a tax credit are already paying more money for insurance premiums because of Obamacare. It's nothing more than protection money to insurance companies. Screw the subsidies!

60Gigahertz2
31m

I've made it without health insurance (Homeowner's and Auto policies have accident coverage). I left it in 2006 because I left big corporate employment - the only employers who can really pay for these programs anymore. I couldn't see the point in Obamacare because allopathic medicine is deadly, and it didn't / doesn't? cover alternative health, supplementation, detox methods, acupuncture, and on and on. So if I'm not going to use it, why pay for it? And everyone I met who had Obamacare and actually used it, lost their tax refunds.

So Mr. Trump didn't get rid of Obamacare fast enough, and thanks to the bludgeon at the IRS, I had to watch $1,200 a month (for a year), go from the federal government to BCBS for healthcare services I never would use, and never did use. It was sickening. I saved every piece of paper to prove that it actually happened someday... and that day is getting closer.

