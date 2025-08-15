By Max Borders via The Advocates for Self-Government

Perhaps you’ve seen my writings on subversive innovation. You might be vaguely aware that I’m interested in building culture through creativity and entrepreneurship. Today, we’re launching a new venture you might find compelling.

Introducing: Human Respect Labs (HRL), a mission-driven incubator. You are among the first to learn about it.

Our mission is:



To incubate projects that promise to expand Human Respect in the world.

But what is Human Respect? And why is that capitalized?

Human Respect is a social philosophy developed by Chris Rufer in collaboration with the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity. If you apply to become a vendor, you will be prompted to explore the philosophy more deeply.

But it boils down to this pledge:

To promote happiness, harmony, and prosperity, I will neither initiate violence against others nor diminish their property through theft, fraud, or destruction.

This commitment is a core criterion for a project lead.

But then…

What does your project do? Does the project propagate the principles of Human Respect? Does it circumvent or mitigate the effects of institutions that threaten violence? Does it promise liberatory innovation? Does it tell an aligned story?

If your project aligns with our mission and values, we will pay you to work on it.

Here are six General Categories for applicants:

Content Creators

Use video to help us propagate a culture of Human Respect. Community Builders

Create event opportunities that emphasize Human Respect principles. Communicators

Write a script or book that helps people imagine a world of Human Respect. Innovators

Pitch tech projects promising to obviate compulsion or advance HR. Strategists

Present us with a PR, social media, or strategic plan to advance HR. Entrepreneurs

Pitch MVPs that create value and hold liberatory promise.

These are broad categories, but we don’t want to miss promising projects and the opportunity to help the people driving them.

What distinguishes Human Respect Labs from other mission-based incubators is the following:

We apply Human Respect as a lens through which to help develop projects.

We focus on funding individuals and small teams, rather than organizations.

We take the “start small and scale” approach, which means our total project disbursements don’t exceed $30,000 per project.

We hope for success, but view failure as a teacher.

So, if you’re a development director, this probably isn’t for you. But if you know someone likely to create something bold yet practical, send them our way.

Let’s say you have a concept or venture for which you want to develop an MVP (minimum viable product), a script or novel you want to write, a short film you want to write and direct, or an app or technology you want to create. If the proposal fits our criteria, we hope you will consider applying.

If you subscribe toHuman Respect Labs, we will publish requests for proposals (RFPs) and accept applications for our General Categories above. Either way, now is a great time tosubscribeso you don’t miss out on any opportunities.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.