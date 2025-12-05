by Steve Kirsch

Great news. ACIP voted 8 to 3 to end the universal HepB vaccine recommendation for infants under two months.

The CDC director still has to approve the recommendation.

This shows you VERY clearly that the HepB vaccine is unsafe. A safe vaccine would have death reports with the same height over time; you wouldn’t have a massive peak at 1 week after the shot.

Watch the vote

Here is the actual vote and the reasoning (which is not evidence based) for the 3 members who voted to keep the recommendations as is:

Summary

Progress!



8 of the 11 ACIP members believe in science and data. The other 3 are stuck in the past.

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation! Get 20% off until December 12th using the discount code: Liberty20, 15% off from December 13th-16th using the discount code: Liberty15, and 10% off from December 17th until Christmas using the discount code: Liberty10!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store