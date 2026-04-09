The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Just sent when I forwarded this e-mail to my local distribution:

"For a briefer version on the IMEC Intermodal ocean - rail - ocean trade corridor that has cost three countries their stability or government or both:

Article // Health and Peace / Substack.com Escape Key / 04/09/26

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/health-and-peace?publication_id=1710745&post_id=192320661&isFreemail=true&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyNTA1ODgwMTgsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE5MjMyMDY2MSwiaWF0IjoxNzc1NjkwOTc5LCJleHAiOjE3NzgyODI5NzksImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xNzEwNzQ1Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.HBEQRhlu_3rzUfSMTXXrVXDtGbyuaVD29H51_Lg02uY&r=456yya&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Documentary:  The Bibi Files

youtube.com/watch?v=r8HPMcKg4cs

"Using never-seen-before interrogation footage, this portrayal of Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu and his inner circle provides an unflinching gaze ..."

According to this documentary, Israeli's HAVE protested against Netanyahu.  They did so in large numbers for 39 weeks straight - a feat no American community could achieve.  

Abby Martin went to Israel in 2016.  Her observations are on camera.  But that was before the Israeli government forced the deadly C19 injection on the people of Israel at a 96% injection rate. Today, Israeli "All Cause Mortality" is way up - just like everywhere else that Operation Warp Speed went.  (US ACM is so high the CDC won't publish it anymore).

* * * *

Documentary:  The Testimonies Project 

Vaccine Injury Testimonies from Israel - The Testimonies Project Documentary

bitchute.com › video › f8w9VWyMyQgD

Israel COVID Vaccine Dead & Injured 1 hour documentary. I downloaded from YT and within a short time, the video was removed by YT. 

https://t.me/VaxInjuredAndDeaa/18

* * * *

No matter how much I learn about this situation, I cannot see a single reason for the US to come to Israel's aid ever, now or in the future.  

Where is the money coming from to support Israel and provide staffing and infrastructure for its conflicts? 

I don't want to fund genocide that some other country wants. I don't want to fund central bankers forcing other countries to join interest charging banking structures that have hurt and stolen from Americans so badly.  

I have attached "The Greatest Theft In History." It is a 51 page report - bottom line - the parasites at the fraudulent and NOT 'federal' Reserve CENTRAL Bank have stolen from us on an unimaginable scale since 1913, and since our re-classification as 'enemies of the state' in 1933."

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