The non-profit Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and several individual plaintiffs filed a civil lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The complaint alleges that AAP engaged in a coordinated and long-running scheme to mislead families and physicians about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule. The claims are brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, often referred to as the RICO Act.

The lawsuit seeks declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and monetary damages. Rather than challenging individual vaccination decisions, the complaint focuses on how vaccine safety has been publicly advertised and represented to parents and pediatricians. The plaintiffs assert that vaccine safety claims were presented by the AAP as settled and categorical, while known limitations in safety data were not disclosed.

According to the complaint, AAP’s institutional authority gave its public statements substantial weight in clinical settings and in parental decision-making The plaintiffs are asking the court to issue a judicial declaration that AAP’s conduct violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and to order AAP to stop making further unqualified safety claims and to disclose certain information.

The lawsuit is brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, codified at 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961 through 1964. The RICO Act authorizes civil lawsuits by private plaintiffs who can allege and prove specific statutory elements. Those elements include the existence of an enterprise, participation in the enterprise’s affairs, and a pattern of racketeering activity.

The operative provision alleged is 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) which makes it unlawful for any person associated with an enterprise engaged in interstate commerce to conduct or participate in the conduct of the enterprise’s affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity.

Allegations Regarding the Enterprise

The RICO Act defines an “enterprise” broadly.6 Under 18 U.S.C. § 1961(4), an enterprise may be a legal entity or an association in fact. Courts have held that an association-in-fact enterprise must have a common purpose, relationships among its participants, and sufficient longevity to pursue that purpose.

The complaint alleges that AAP itself functioned as the enterprise. According to the filing, AAP exercised centralized control over vaccine policy statements, clinical guidance, educational materials, and public communications. These materials were disseminated through professional journals, policy manuals, websites, and media statements.

The plaintiffs allege that this structure allowed AAP to repeatedly communicate uniform safety assurances about the childhood vaccine schedule over many years. The complaint characterizes these communications as coordinated and ongoing, rather than isolated statements or expressions of individual opinion. This repetition and duration are relevant to whether the alleged conduct satisfies RICO’s continuity requirement, which distinguishes a pattern of racketeering activity from sporadic or unrelated acts.

Allegations of Conduct and Participation

Civil RICO liability does not require that a defendant commit every act personally. It requires participation in the conduct of the enterprise’s affairs.10 The complaint alleges that AAP conducted the affairs of the enterprise by authoring, approving, and disseminating public statements that represented the childhood vaccine schedule as safe and adequately tested, which is not accurate.

According to the complaint, these communications were intended to be relied upon by pediatricians counseling families and by parents making medical decisions for their children. The plaintiffs assert that AAP’s role as a professional authority amplified the impact of these statements and shaped how safety questions were addressed in pediatric practice.

Allegations of a Pattern of Racketeering Activity

To state a RICO claim, a plaintiff must allege a pattern of racketeering activity. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1961(5), a pattern requires at least two predicate acts within a ten-year period. Predicate acts are limited to specific crimes listed in 18 U.S.C. § 1961(1), including mail fraud and wire fraud.

The complaint alleges that AAP engaged in repeated interstate communications that constitute mail and wire fraud. These include publications and online materials that contained false or misleading representations regarding vaccine safety. These communications occurred over decades and followed a consistent methodology.

The complaint further alleges that safety claims were presented as settled and conclusive, while acknowledged gaps in vaccine safety research were not disclosed. The plaintiffs cite reports by the Institute of Medicine that noted the absence of studies comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. According to the complaint, AAP’s public messaging did not reflect those limitations.

Allegations Involving Incentives and Disclosure

The complaint also addresses financial and performance structures within pediatric practice. Plaintiffs allege that reimbursement systems, bonus programs, and performance metrics tied to vaccination rates may influence pediatric decision-making. According to the filing, pediatric practices can receive higher reimbursement for administering vaccines and may benefit financially from meeting vaccination benchmarks set by insurers or government programs.

The complaint alleges that vaccines are not merely recommended in this system, but function as a revenue source embedded in routine pediatric care. Plaintiffs contend that higher vaccination volume can translate into increased payments, inventory markups, and performance-based incentives, creating financial alignment between vaccine administration and practice income. The filing alleges that these incentives operate in the background of pediatric counseling, even when discussions are framed as purely medical advice.

According to the plaintiffs, parents were not informed of these financial dynamics during vaccine counseling. The complaint frames this nondisclosure as relevant to whether vaccine safety assurances were presented without material context, particularly when pediatricians stood to benefit economically from higher vaccination uptake. Plaintiffs allege that this financial incentive structure is part of the broader factual backdrop for the RICO claims asserted.

Parallels to Big Tobacco

The complaint does not allege that incentives alone constitute racketeering. Rather, it alleges that the failure to disclose their existence is relevant as to whether public safety assurances about vaccines were misleading. The plaintiffs frame this as part of the overall pattern of nondisclosure alleged in the case.

Rick Jaffee, attorney for the plaintiffs, said that previous lawsuits challenged individual vaccines or sought compensation for individual injuries, while this case is different because it “is a fraud case following the playbook that took down Big Tobacco. The AAP’s actions parallel those of Big Tobacco, which misled the public regarding the safety of its products. “Tobacco created false uncertainty to manufacture doubt. The AAP did the inverse — it created false certainty to foreclose questions. Both used the trappings of science to prevent actual science.”

Hope for Changes Ahead

Plaintiffs seek relief under 18 U.S.C. § 1964, including declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and monetary damages. The plaintiffs request limits on unqualified safety claims and disclosure of internal communications and financial relationships identified in the pleadings.

Unfortunately, often RICO cases are known to fail at the pleadings stage. Even if the case does not proceed, the lawsuit compels scrutiny of how a leading medical trade organization communicates medical product safety claims, evidence limits, and unanswered questions to physicians and parents.

