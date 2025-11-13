The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
27m

Good discussion on toilets. But if you can haul water from a creek or pond, you can flush your existing toilet. It's just more work to haul the water every day. Pour the water into the tank or straight into the bowl and it will flush. Tank preferably. And be careful NOT to purchase a push button toilet where the tank lid doesn't remove easily.

I used an outhouse for two years and built one too. I had to squat over a hole in a concrete slab. Getting that hole the right size was a little tricky. If the outhouse is deep enough and you use lime, and it isn't that horrible.

