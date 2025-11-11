The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Guido
2h

Water is definitely the common denominator. Finding, obtaining, clarifying, storing (without algae growth) et cetera can be a prepper project all by itself.

I would like to add a solution to a water-based problem many will face, that being the consumption of foul water out of desperation.

Once contaminated H2O enters the digestive tract it will be extremely difficult to put anything additional into that system, or to remove anything. Any medical relief will have to enter the system via the bloodstream rather than the digestive system, the digestion system will be in full revolt mode and will be expelling everything available from it. The only thing really needed is hydration, but that must be introduced via a transfusion.

As bad as it may suck to see one's loved one fade away into the Abyss, the utter helplessness one must feel would be sickening.

Emergency transfusion kits (sterile water IV set) are the only way to stop the destruction and begin to restore balance in the system once again. Having these supplies, and the basic knowledge of how to use them, could very easily be the difference between life or death. I suspect that once this destruction of your body's defenses begin, it's a real race against time to get them back on-track.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

