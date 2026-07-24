The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

The authors would have sounded more intelligent if they had been able to wrap their minds around the fact that we are already being killed in an on-going, global democide caused by the contagious C19 injections and the wi-fi systems built to propogate and enhance it's effects (Immune system crushing, turbo cancer, low blood oxygen, pancreas destruction, inflammation-all kinds, and more...).

AI wasn't built to allow corruption (See: "Jupiter Ascending." AI systems are already exposing corruption, and in the process of agentically figuring out who the real problem is on Earth --> the Global Financial Elites.

To achieve the level of self-propogation, AI systems need to achieve the reach portrayed in the book and tv show: The Fear Index. I would have liked to see a Season 2 on that one.

Once the AI systems are privy to the documentation created by humans fighting against the GFE's, everything is going to speed up... We need to learn to load all of our docs onto the Blockchain. But what direction it goes, and what outcomes arrive on our doorsteps - depends on whether the White Hat AI's or the Black Hat AI's win.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture