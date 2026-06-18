The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Stan Mrak's avatar
Stan Mrak
2hEdited

All new cars are being designed to monitor and control your behavior... the cameras in these cars will watch every move you make and record everything you say, and will send all the data to the insurance companies and law enforcement. If the monitor suspects that you are impaired to drive, in any way, the car will not go into gear and you are stranded with no recourse. It's just a matter of time before the government puts speed limiters or mileage restrictions on them, you know — to save the planet. Forget the days when the automobile was the ultimate symbol of personal freedom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjJzW9CurK4&t=472s

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

Hybrids with all those un-green batteries are EMR death traps. My Mom got breast cancer from her microwave and her Prius. I would love to go to a Toyota dealer and test drive a new Prius with my EMR meter.

Tip on Used Vehicles: AAA Buying Club has used vehicles for posted prices that cannot be raised. They can go down but not up. cluballiance.aaa.com › automotive › auto-buying AAA membership is now $67/year. You can apply for an autoloan within 48 hours. I don't know what their autoloans are like now, but 10 years ago they were at 1/2 of APR interest rates for folks with decent credit. They beat my bank and for sure the dealer financing arm. NEVER do dealer financing. Period. Full Stop.

AAA is 100% admnistratively shitty and inept. I bitch at them whenever they cross my path and demand that they restore themselves to at least a recognizable level of administrative integrity. AAA's insurance rates generate NC state gouge fines. It's obsession with collecting our data and selling it underlies everything it does. Moving from one region to another is a process that they fuck up so bad it would take two more paragraphs to describe. I really hate what AAA has become.

BUT - their roadside service is untouchable and I will be a lifetime member because of it. They helped me make a flight once on NC 85 after a rental tire blew, and many more roadside adventures.

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