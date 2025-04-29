by Susanna Galton

Health experts have long sung the praises of the humble banana, and it’s no surprise. They’re readily available, count as one of your five a day, and at just around 90 calories per fruit, are packed with the essential mineral potassium, which scientists believe could be crucial in the battle against high blood pressure (a third of adults in England are thought to suffer from the condition.)

But is the popular fruit really such a health saviour? Telegraph readers are divided, and e ven Andy Murray – often seen munching one courtside – declared them “a pathetic fruit” which “isn’t even juicy”. He ate them, he said, because of “what they have in them”.

When to eat a banana

Interestingly, banana bonuses change depending on how ripe they are. “It’s fascinating to watch the different stages of the fruit develop and know it can make a difference to the health benefits reaped – or not,” says Penny Weston, the nutrition expert behind wellness platform MADE. “Barely ripe bananas have high fibre and low sugar. And while they can taste more bitter, high fibre is good for feeding gut bacteria and helping the process through the gut. Keeping your gut healthy is good for the rest of your body.”

It’s also worth remembering that “while a very ripe banana will be easiest for the gut to digest, this is because it has the least starch, and an overripe banana has the highest sugar and lowest fibre and vitamin content”.

Nutritional profile

High in carbohydrates

High in fibre

High in sugar

Low in protein

Low in fat

A medium banana contains around a hundred calories, making it a conveniently portioned snack. In that, however, are 27g of carbohydrates, a full 10g more than can be found in a slice of white Hovis bread. A full 14.4g of that is sugar, with 3.1g of fibre. This same banana will come with around 1.3g of protein.

The health benefits of bananas

High in potassium Good for heart health Lower blood pressure Source of vitamin C Boosted digestion More energy

“Bananas are a good source of potassium, with one banana containing 451mg (around 10 per cent of you daily needs),” says Weston.

They’re also low in sodium which, along with their high potassium content, helps to control high blood pressure.

We tend to reach for citrus fruits for vitamin C, but a medium-sized banana provides a respectable 10 per cent of your daily vitamin C needs.

“Vitamin C is really important for bodies for a variety of reasons,” says Weston. “It helps with immunity and maintaining normal skin, bones and cartilage. It also helps protect our cells and keep them healthy, as well as helping with wound healing and supporting our body when absorbing iron.”

We all know the importance of fibre, and one medium banana provides around 10 to 12 per cent of your daily needs. “Traditionally bananas have been found to ease constipation, stomach ulcers and heartburn,” says Weston.

Continue reading...

