by Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey

A Farewell to Virology by Dr Mark Bailey was first published in 2022. The 28,000-word treatise exposed not only the lack of evidence for SARS-CoV-2, but also the entire virus model itself. The timeless work was, and remains, one of the most important bulwarks against virology's pseudoscience and the tyranny it fuels.

The essay has always been freely downloadable and by 2024 had obtained over 250,000 views on our website alone. The demand was high enough to see the subsequent development of French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Finnish language versions, as well as a 3-part video series. And now we are pleased to announce that A Farewell to Virology in book form has arrived! Click 👉 HERE.

There are paperback and hardcover versions available at Lulu.com and both contain full colour pages. If you really want to support our work, please consider the special hardcover edition that features a cloth cover and dust jacket (apply the Lulu coupon code 'BAILEY20' for a 20% discount). Paperback and Kindle versions of A Farewell to Virology are also available at Amazon.com - if purchased there please post a review to encourage other people to discover this pivotal work.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.